Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid confident over signing Paris Saint-Germain forward next summer - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Real Madrid are planning a mass assault on the transfer market next summer, with the club in firm belief they can finally land Kylian Mbappe.

Barcelona will reportedly move to bring in Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin on loan.

Nuno Espirito Santo is waiting for the OK from his agent to sign a new contract after dropping a strong hint he will stay at Wolves for the long term.

Leicester City target Wesley Fofana has turned down the offer of a new contract from St Etienne as he pushes for a move to England.

The Premier League are on collision course with the Government after cancelling all test events until more supporters are able to attend.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Emiliano Martinez's move away from Arsenal is edging closer, with the goalkeeper set to be left out of Mikel Arteta's squad to play Fulham on Saturday.

Phil Foden trained with Manchester City's squad for the first time on Friday in the wake of his England shame.

Jadon Sancho has admitted he is sometimes late for training due to a "sleeping problem" and still needs to improve his professionalism as Manchester United brace themselves for a battle of wills with Borussia Dortmund over the England winger.

Brendan Rodgers has admitted that Ben Chilwell's £50m sale to Chelsea was required to raise funds for reshaping his Leicester squad.

David Moyes has said West Ham United captain Mark Noble showed "exactly what the players feel" by criticising the board's decision to sell Grady Diangana to West Bromwich Albion.

EFL clubs are braced for redundancies and a fire sale of players without crowds this season, with support growing for government financial support like theatre and restaurant industries.

DAILY MIRROR

Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon trained away from the rest of the Real Madrid squad on Friday as speculation over their respective futures rumbles on.

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Giovanni Reyna as manager Jurgen Klopp ponders a future swoop for the Borussia Dortmund prospect.

THE TIMES

Manchester United have signed Charlie McNeill, the teenage striker who has scored more than 600 goals at youth level, from neighbours Manchester City.

Roy Hodgson admits he is surprised that Crystal Palace have not received more offers for Wilfried Zaha and hopes the club's star player can get over his "demons" after not moving to a bigger club.

The ECB has launched an investigation into allegations that one of its employees used a racial slur against a cricketer of Pakistani heritage.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are considering pulling out of talks to sign Jadon Sancho after growing increasingly frustrated with Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea have had their latest bid for Edouard Mendy accepted and the Rennes goalkeeper is ready to fly to London for a medical.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have been told it will take a significant multi-million pound bid to lure Daniel Johnson away from Preston in this window.

Manchester United are asking for a combined €30m (£27.7m) in transfer fees for two defenders who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave just 185 minutes of Premier League football to last season - Diogo Dalot and Marcos Rojo.

Jack Ross wants an end to Covid confusion over when games should or shouldn't be postponed and insisted there would be no doubt if it was injuries ruling players out.