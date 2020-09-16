Tottenham to swap Gareth Bale for Dele Alli - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

Tottenham were thrashing out a deal on Tuesday night to see former hero Gareth Bale make a sensational return to the club - with Dele Alli a possibility to move the other way.

England manager Gareth Southgate has been given the green light to attend Premier League matches again.

Juventus are growing pessimistic over completing a deal for Luis Suarez due to issues with the Uruguayan securing Italian citizenship.

Arsenal have turned down an approach from Sheffield United for their striker prospect Folarin Balogun.

Prospective new Arsenal signing Runar Alex Runarsson may have some explaining to do after tweets surfaced in which he insulted Arsene Wenger.

Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman is set to miss Friday's Bundesliga opener against Schalke as he is self-isolating at home after he had contact with a person infected with coronavirus.

A Premier League club has been forced to pay for their lower-league Carabao Cup opponents to be tested for Covid-19 this week.

The Government has received a proposal from a British technology company about an app to solve the dilemma of getting spectators back into stadiums.

County cricket is to be spared from the ECB's new austerity measures despite the governing body slashing its own workforce by a sixth and saving 20 per cent in wages.

Tottenham are on the brink of re-signing Gareth Bale in a stunning £20m loan deal and hijacking Manchester United's move for Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon.

Wilfried Zaha is set to miss out on a transfer exit due to Crystal Palace's £45m demands and his age.

West Ham have rejected a second offer of £400m to buy the club from an American consortium.

Stoke striker Benik Afobe is joining Turkish club Trabzonspor for a season.

Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi could be shown the door at Everton following a summer of new arrivals.

Fans remain set to return to sporting venues next month despite a recent surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

Burnley are in crisis with manager Sean Dyche and chairman Mike Garlick's relationship having severely deteriorated and the club's drastic need for new signings thrown into turmoil by the prospect of a takeover.

The charity arm of the Professional Footballers' Association will review its link with the union as it prepares for life after Gordon Taylor and the organisation's biggest overhaul in a generation.

The Government will on Wednesday be urged to tackle "deeply misogynistic behaviours" in British sport and introduce new regulation to safeguard female athletes.

Rangers will be hoping it is plain sailing in Gibraltar - after booking a £120m super yacht for their Europa League stay.

Scotland's top-flight clubs are hoping for government permission to keep on staging pilot matches with hundreds of supporters - while England's Premier League big boys are demanding thousands are let in from the start of next month.

Scotland's most cash-strapped clubs look set to be hit with huge coronavirus testing bills to allow them to compete against top-flight teams in next month's Betfred Cup relaunch.

Hamilton fear a group hug celebration at Livingston led to their coronavirus outbreak.

Seething St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin claims Hampden bosses would not have forced the Old Firm to play without a 'keeper.

UK Athletics is planning to cut all its major events staff responsible for staging prestigious Diamond League meetings and also intends to reduce its anti-doping team.

Everton will consider offers for an entire team of players, including Gylfi Sigurdsson and Theo Walcott, as they look to claw back money after their summer spending spree.

EFL clubs have launched a concerted campaign to lobby politicians to allow fans back into grounds from October 1, fearing "catastrophic consequences" for the clubs and their communities if they are kept out.

As talks continue between the RFU and UK Sport over who will finance a Great Britain sevens rugby programme, England players have had to launch their own fundraising scheme to keep their Olympic dreams alive.