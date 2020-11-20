Man City to back Pep Guardiola in market, Lionel Messi a target - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Pep Guardiola, who signed a two-year contract extension at Manchester City this week, has been assured that he will be backed in the transfer market, thus raising the renewed possibility of a summer reunion with Lionel Messi.

THE SUN

Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Sule reportedly 'dreams' of joining Manchester United once he decides to depart the Bundesliga.

West Ham have reportedly joined the race for Juventus outcast Sami Khedira.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are exploring ways to structure a deal for highly-rated midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who has a £23m release clause at RB Salzburg.

Image: Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola could link up again - this time at Manchester City

Ronald Koeman refused to answer questions over Lionel Messi's long-term future as he called for more respect for the Barcelona superstar.

Leeds defender Luke Ayling admits he doubted he would make it to the Premier League when he was released by Arsenal a decade ago.

DAILY MAIL

Ben Chilwell faces a battle to re-establish himself as England's left-back. Gareth Southgate was disappointed that Chilwell limped out of Sunday's Nations League defeat by Belgium with a sore back.

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny was summonsed for emergency talks on Friday after he showed his players a 'propaganda' video.

Juventus are happy to take their time over exercising their right to buy Alvaro Morata for £40m next summer.

DAILY EXPRESS

Fabinho was pictured in full Liverpool training and the Brazilian now looks set to return against Leicester on Sunday, in a major boost for Jurgen Klopp.

Image: West Ham are reportedly interested in midfielder Sami Khedira

DAILY STAR

Paul Pogba is prepared to stay at Manchester United beyond this season - but only so he can leave of his own accord in 2022.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Txiki Begiristain has admitted Pep Guardiola's decision to stay at Manchester City will significantly improve the club's prospects of attracting the best players as the manager left the door open to a move for Lionel Messi.