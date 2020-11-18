Manchester City plotting move for Lionel Messi in January - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester City are plotting another move for Lionel Messi when the transfer window opens in January after their failed summer swoop.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will accept a loan transfer and a huge pay cut to end his Chelsea hell.

Mario Balotelli has been in talks with Barnsley about making a sensational move to the South Yorkshire side.

Ex-Arsenal youth Nico Yennaris changes name to Li Ke as he becomes first naturalised player to earn China cap.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Downing Street is considering a surprise plot from ministers to allow supporters back at Premier League and other elite sports grounds by Christmas.

New research into the impact of heading on brain function has found that just 20 'normal' headers with a modern synthetic ball was enough to make most players fail a pitchside concussion test.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester City are waiting for manager Pep Guardiola to decide his future with Mauricio Pochettino being eyed as a possible replacement.

Aston Villa are preparing for a £100m raid from Manchester City when the transfer window re-opens. City reportedly have their sights set on Jack Grealish and Douglas Luiz.

DAILY MAIL

England boss Gareth Southgate insists he won't budge in club vs country row over injuries.

Gareth Bale says he has regained his passion for football again after returning to a club where he is 'loved' in Tottenham.

Georginio Wijnaldum is considering his Liverpool future despite being offered a new bumper deal by the Reds.

Arsenal's Willian will have to record a negative coronavirus test to be able to return to training at the club this week, according to a report.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho could leave Stamford Bridge to reunite with Maurizio Sarri again, according to his agent.

David Coote is back on VAR duties for Liverpool this weekend, just a month after failing to send off Jordan Pickford for his shocking lunge on Virgil van Dijk in last month's Merseyside derby.

Barcelona's wage cap has been reduced from £601m to £342m in the wake of the financial pressures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

DAILY MIRROR

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to give the green light for Man Utd to sell out-of-favour trio Phil Jones, Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo in January.

Mo Salah looks certain to miss Sunday's table-topping clash with Leicester, even if he gets a Covid all clear.

Napoli will not lower their current asking price of €70m for Liverpool transfer target Kalidou Koulibly in the January window.

Kieran Trippier insists he will "always give his all" for England despite the potential FA ban hanging over him.

Schalke centre-back Malick Thiaw says he is flattered to be linked to Liverpool.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have confirmed Mohamed Elyounoussi and Kristoffer Ajer are in the clear following Norway's Covid crisis.

Celtic-linked defender Omar Colley is reportedly heading for an "inevitable" Sampdoria exit.