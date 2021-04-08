Papers: Tottenham step up bid to sign Jannik Vestergaard from Southampton

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

Tottenham have stepped up their bid to recruit Southampton defensive lynchpin Jannik Vestergaard and bolster their shaky defence for next season.

Liverpool will reportedly face competition from Chelsea to sign Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

RB Leipzig reportedly phoned Liverpool to discuss their intentions to sign Ibrahima Konate but the Reds have now informed them that they won't be pursuing the transfer.

Diego Carlos is reportedly a top target for Tottenham in the transfer window and they have a plan to try and reach an agreement with Sevilla.

Wayne Rooney's future as manager of Derby County will be safe under potential new owners No Limits Sports LTD, according to sources close to the Rams.

Sergio Aguero would reportedly consider a move to Tottenham when his contract expires in the summer.

Chelsea are 'one of only two or three clubs' who are financially stable, according to Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

UEFA has been plunged into Euro 2020 crisis after Bilbao was ruled out of hosting games at the tournament - just hours after announcing it would host 12,000 fans.

Charlie Savage has been handed his first professional contract at Manchester United as a reward for his fine form this season.

Former England star Gareth Barry could still be hit with an FA rap over a secret deal to buy a stake in Swindon Town.

Arsenal are reportedly in the hunt to sign Sevilla star Bryan Gil - but may have to spend £100m to secure his services.

Mikel Arteta has vowed to axe the Arsenal players who act like they're on holiday after Emmanuel Petit's scathing review of his former club.

Emmanuel Petit concedes he regrets leaving Arsenal for Barcelona in 2000 and believes his ego got in the way.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to battle Liverpool for the signature of Ibrahima Konate.

The FA are aiming to appoint their new chairman before the European Championship, with businesswoman Debbie Hewitt in pole position to land the role.

Ousmane Dembele reportedly wants to pledge his future to Barcelona after hitting some of his best form at the Nou Camp.

Nuno Espirito Santo will hold talks with the League Managers Association to express his concerns about top-flight clubs' pre-season preparations.

Surrey want to stage Indian Premier League matches in England in a project that could be worth 'tens of millions of pounds' to the cash-strapped domestic game.

Arsenal have reignited their interest in Wilfried Zaha, with Crystal Palace expected to cash in on their prized asset.

Philippe Coutinho has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury - meaning Liverpool are set to miss out on a £17m transfer windfall from Barcelona.

Arsene Wenger has said that FIFA will be ready to use automated offsides at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

England coach Eddie Jones has launched an audacious bid to lure uncapped hooker Ewan Ashman away from Scotland and into the England set-up.

Hampden should be given the green light to host the Tartan Army's Euro 2020 party in the next 24 hours - and it could be in line to stage even more big games if Ireland is ruled out of the running.

Scotland star Jack Hendry has confirmed that KV Oostende are pushing to try and sign him on a permanent basis from Celtic.

Rangers flop Umar Sadiq has been linked with an incredible €60m move to Bayern Munich.

Charlie Adam reckons Real Madrid and Manchester City should be fighting over Kieran Tierney this summer - and the bidding should start at £50m.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has confirmed he was close to joining Celtic last summer.

Leigh Griffiths fears he is on a countdown to being freed by Celtic in the summer - with Aberdeen waiting in the wings.