Manchester United ready to press ahead with £15m Kamaldeen Sulemana deal - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are ready to press ahead with a £15m bid for Nordsjaelland winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Declan Rice is set to give West Ham and England a major boost by returning to action in Saturday's vital clash with Brighton.

Roma have joined the race for Brighton star Ben White - the defender major clubs across Europe are scrambling to sign.

Fulham want Scott Parker to lead another promotion charge in the Championship.

Derby's misery has deepened after the Rams were ordered to pay sacked former skipper Richard Keogh £2.3m.

Bradford want Derek Adams to quit Morecambe and become their new boss after the play-offs.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester City and Chelsea fans have hit out at Uefa after being made to wait to learn whether the Champions League final would be played at Wembley or in Portugal.

Thomas Tuchel has claimed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang "will always be my player" but has promised his Chelsea bosses that he will not get dragged into the kind of transfer fight that saw him fall out with Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo over the striker.

Erik Alonso, the prospective Derby County owner, has deleted his Twitter account after being accused of re-using footage of a large property included in a TikTok video to claim it was his own house.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea are set to offer Thomas Tuchel a new three-year contract at the end of the season as a reward for his spectacular success.

Manchester United are discussing a free transfer move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

The Premier League are expected to sign off a three-year extension of their domestic television contract worth around £4.5billion at the clubs' shareholders meeting on Wednesday.

Aymeric Laporte will be called up to Spain's squad for this summer's European Championship following a personal request from boss Luis Enrique, according to reports in Spain.

Ryan Bertrand is reportedly in talks with Arsenal, AC Milan and Monaco about a free transfer this summer after contract negotiations with Southampton broke down.

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele as they begin to put plans in place ahead of the summer transfer window.