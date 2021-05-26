Papers: Tottenham and Everton in hunt for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham and Everton are reportedly in the hunt for Wilfried Zaha's signature this summer after the Crystal Palace forward reiterated his desire to leave Selhurst Park.

Bruno Lage's prospects of becoming Wolves' next manager could be complicated by post-Brexit rules that make it tougher for clubs to appoint foreign bosses.

Image: Could Wilfried Zaha be on his way to Goodison Park?

Fernando Torres has hinted at a return to football saying he will reveal his next destination on Friday.

Arsenal target Eduardo Camavinga has reportedly told Rennes he wants to leave the club this summer in order to join Paris Saint-Germain.

UEFA has banned families from visiting England players at St George's Park during the European Championship.

Jose Mourinho wants to sign injury-plagued Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard as one of his first major additions at Roma.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson says he will demand to take the potentially decisive fifth kick if Saturday's Champions League final against Chelsea has to be decided by a penalty shootout.

Image: Jose Mourinho wants to sign Eden Hazard at Roma

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman held talks with Joan Laporta at the club's Nou Camp offices on Tuesday to discuss his future at the club.

Royal Ascot and the second Test of England's series against New Zealand have been added to the list of pilot events where bigger crowds will be allowed into sporting events.

DAILY EXPRESS

Boris Johnson initially gave the go-ahead to the Premier League's 'big six' clubs before they announced plans for a European Super League, according to reports.

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has decided to put talks over his future to one side until he returns from Uruguay's World Cup qualifiers next month.

Manchester United are willing to sell left-back Alex Telles this summer but only for the right price, according to reports.

Arsenal have opened talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba, according to reports.

Arsenal could be inclined to pursue a player-plus-cash deal for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma ahead of next season, with the Seagulls keen admirers of Eddie Nketiah, according to reports.

Image: Norwich City's Emiliano Buendia is in demand this summer

Manchester City could bid for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni this summer, according to reports.

THE SUN

Arsenal have opened talks over a move for Norwich City forward Emiliano Buendia as they look to head off competition from Aston Villa.

Leicester and Arsenal have been joined by Brighton in the £15m Odsonne Edouard transfer race with the Celtic striker set to leave this summer.

Sol Campbell is out of the running to replace Aidy Boothroyd for the England U21 job.

Chelsea will open contract talks with Antonio Rudiger after the Euros following his resurgence under Thomas Tuchel.

Tom Heaton has agreed to join Manchester United from Aston Villa on a free transfer.

Image: Chelsea will open contract talks with Antonio Rudiger after the Euros

Tottenham are in line for a huge cash windfall as Sporting Lisbon reportedly eye a bid for Marcus Edwards.

Manchester City are hoping for a cash windfall when Spain international defender Eric Garcia rejoins Barcelona next month.

DAILY MIRROR

Eric Bailly has made it clear he wants to start the Europa League final and could leave Manchester United if opportunities remain difficult to come by.

DAILY STAR

Philippe Coutinho looks set to be the biggest casualty in Barcelona's summer clear-out, which could see as many as 10 players leave the Nou Camp.

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams is expected to be loaned out by the Reds this summer, as Jurgen Klopp has set his sights on Ibrahima Konate.

DAILY RECORD

Kristoffer Ajer could be heading out of Celtic before Eddie Howe walks through the door as Newcastle United get ready to step up their bid to land the Hoops defender.

Highly-rated Ryan Gauld is reportedly being tracked by Benfica this summer after becoming a free agent.

John Kennedy is in the frame to land the Ross County manager's job - along with former SFA youth supremo Malky Mackay.

Clevid Dikamona led the exodus from Kilmarnock - and claimed Tommy Wright blanked him in the relegation run-in.

Image: Kristoffer Ajer could be heading out of Celtic

Dundee United hope to appoint a new manager next week after Micky Mellon's Tannadice exit was confirmed.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic have rejected a share proposal put to them by The Celtic Trust - as they feel they have met their "added value" pledge.

Kelty Hearts have targeted Kevin Thomson as they step up their search for a new manager.

Benji Siegrist has rocked Dundee United by refusing to rule out following Micky Mellon out of Tannadice this summer.

Jamie Barjonas has posted an emotional goodbye to the 'unbelievable' Rangers fans as he leaves the club.

THE GUARDIAN

The Football Association is lobbying MPs to tighten provisions in the government's online safety bill as social media companies continue to ignore calls to act on online abuse.

THE TIMES

Proof of a Covid vaccination will not secure fans access to the Champions League final after Portuguese authorities said that all spectators will have to provide evidence of a negative test.