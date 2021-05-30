Mauricio Pochettino tells PSG he wants to leave - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly told Paris Saint-Germain of his desire to leave the club this summer, with Tottenham and Real Madrid battling for his services.

Serge Aurier has admitted he wants to leave Tottenham - with the right-back wanting a return to Paris Saint-Germain.

Image: Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly told PSG he wants to leave the club

Arsenal have reportedly been dealt a blow in their transfer pursuit of Sporting Lisbon's Tiago Tomas due to their failure to qualify for European football.

Sergio Aguero travelled to Barcelona directly from Manchester City's Champions League final loss in Porto to complete a free transfer to the Catalans, according to reports.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and his staff stayed with his players until beyond 3am following their Champions League final victory over Manchester City.

A thinly-veiled dig at former manager Chris Wilder by Sheffield United in the form of a bizarre 'resolution of thanks' to temporary replacement Paul Heckingbottom from the club's board has not gone down well.

Robert Lewandowski has fuelled speculation that he could leave Bayern Munich this summer by admitting he is 'open-minded' about his future.

Image: Georginio Wijnaldum has reportedly admitted he is in discussions with Barcelona

Karim Benzema has opened the door for Kylian Mbappe to join him at Real Madrid this summer by admitting he would relish his France team-mate at the Spanish side.

Georginio Wijnaldum has reportedly admitted he is in discussions with Barcelona over a summer move once his Liverpool deal expires at the end of June.

Sport England continue to be on the lookout for a new chair, six months after advertising the post.

THE SUN

Chelsea will offer Thiago Silva a new-one year deal after the 36-year-old's superb first season at the club.

Manchester United's Europa League final defeat to Villarreal could see them be handed a favourable Champions League group next season.

Image: Pep Guardiola was unable to lead Man City to Champions League glory in Porto

Pep Guardiola admits he is ready for a break as he heads back to see his family in Barcelona this week.

THE TIMES

Thomas Tuchel is set to sign a new long-term contract at Chelsea after a successful meeting with owner Roman Abramovich the morning after leading his club to Champions League glory.

DAILY EXPRESS

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez will reportedly push for a move to Manchester United ahead of Juventus or Paris-Saint Germain in the summer transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus is in growing doubt after the re-appointment of boss Massimiliano Allegri.

Image: Barcelona have reportedly offered Philippe Coutinho back to Liverpool

Barcelona have offered Philippe Coutinho back to Liverpool, it has been claimed.

Reports in Africa claim Liverpool have agreed a £1.5m deal to sign 17-year-old Ghanian forward Fatawu Issahaku.

Tottenham are said to be working on the appointments of both Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici, per Italian reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Thomas Tuchel has told Roman Abramovich that he wants to build a Chelsea empire after earning a contract extension by winning the Champions League.

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea face a fight to keep Antonio Rudiger at Stamford Bridge following their Champions League triumph.

Image: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel celebrates with the trophy after the UEFA Champions League final

Barcelona have reportedly suffered a frustrating setback as they look to complete the signing of Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer from Liverpool.

THE GUARDIAN

Thomas Tuchel is planning a move for Romelu Lukaku as he considers how to build a dynasty at Chelsea.

SCOTTISH SUN

Kilmarnock look to have won the race to land Euan Murray on a free transfer from Dunfermline.

Burnley plan to launch a £10m bid for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall.

DAILY RECORD

In-demand Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman could be set for a move to Atalanta this summer amid links with Rangers.