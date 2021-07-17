Chelsea set to make £50m bid for Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Chelsea will make an ambitious £50m bid to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich after failing in their attempts to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

David de Gea will cut short his holiday next week to return to Manchester United training in an attempt to regain the No 1 spot from Dean Henderson.

AC Milan are closing in on the signing of Real Madrid's former Manchester City youngster Brahim Diaz.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Arsenal are set to go on a £100m spending spree with Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar set to join Ben White in signing for the club next week.

Manchester United will block Jose Mourinho signing Alex Telles for Roma on a loan deal because they want to sell the defender on a permanent deal.

Manchester United were offered Vinicius Jr in their negotiations with Real Madrid over the signing of Raphael Varane.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Chelsea will have to make Erling Haaland the highest-paid player at the club if he were to join from Borussia Dortmund.

Arsenal are hoping to complete the signing of midfielder Albert Lokonga before they fly out for their US pre-season tour next week.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Celtic are lining up a return move for Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Raphael Varane will land a lucrative payrise with his proposed move to Manchester United with the club prepared to more than double his current salary at Real Madrid.

Manchester United want to keep Paul Pogba at the club for the rest of his career.

Liverpool will soon open talks with Jordan Henderson over a new long-term contract at the club.