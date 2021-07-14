Chelsea to offer Tammy Abraham in Erling Haaland pursuit - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...
DAILY MIRROR
Chelsea want to offer Tammy Abraham to Borussia Dortmund as part of their monster bid to land Erling Haaland.
Liverpool have turned down the opportunity to sign Ozan Kabak for £8.5m after his loan spell came to an end.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Trending
- Messi agrees five-year Barca deal with 50 per cent pay cut
- Donnarumma joins PSG on five-year deal
- Why Man Utd want Sancho
- Rafa's Everton rebuild analysed
- Man Utd expected to confirm Sancho move within days
- 'Fury will be hurt more than Wilder by fight delay'
- British GP new format explained: F1 Sprint Q&A
- Arsenal transfer news: White, Kehrer on radar
- Maguire's father suffered suspected broken ribs at Wembley
- England trio in Team of Tournament - and best of Euro 2020
Leicester will continue contract talks with Youri Tielemans later this month and remain confident of keeping the Belgium international.
England star Kieran Trippier is desperate to return to the Premier League this summer, as the right-back waits to see whether or not Manchester United make a new bid for him.
Newcastle United believe they are close to finalising a deal that will see Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock return to the club and are also interested in signing Chelsea's Conor Gallagher.
Manchester United fear Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has his heart set on a move to Spain - while their pursuit of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane remains 'cautious'.
THE GUARDIAN
Barcelona are in advanced talks over swapping Antoine Griezmann for Atlético Madrid's Saúl Ñíguez.
Australia's leading clubs believe this year's Rugby League World Cup should be postponed for 12 months due to the Covid-19 situation in the United Kingdom, according to one NRL chief executive, but the tournament is set to be given the green light to go ahead as planned on Thursday.
THE SUN
West Ham will use some of the wages freed up by Felipe Anderson's Lazio transfer to try and tie Declan Rice down to a bumper new deal.
Brandon Williams' loan move to Southampton has hit the skids because of the size of the loan fee, as Manchester United are understood to be looking for more than £2m to let another club borrow the versatile full-back.
DAILY MAIL
Manchester City are monitoring the contract situation of Robert Lewandowski as they attempt to sign an elite centre forward this summer.
England players were bombarded with 12,500 hate messages on social media during Euro 2020, despite this being the country's most successful tournament for 55 years.
Juventus have made their interest in Italy star Jorginho known, the Chelsea midfielder's agent has confirmed.
Fans found to have behaved in an abusive or discriminatory way will be banned from every Premier League ground under new rules agreed by top flight clubs for the coming season.
Watford are the latest club to run the rule over out-of-contract England youth player Abdul Abdulmalik.
THE TIMES
British middle-distance runner Oliver Dustin is set to be free to take part in the Olympics after anti-doping authorities accepted there had been cross-contamination of a sample that contained small traces of cocaine.
The disruption the coronavirus pandemic could cause athletes at the Olympic Games was highlighted when South Africa's Olympic rugby sevens squad was forced to move to a designated quarantine hotel after a passenger on their flight to Tokyo tested positive for Covid-19.
DAILY RECORD
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou admits he's down to the bare bones after injuries during the pre-season friendly with Bristol City decimated an already thin squad.
Bob MacIntyre admits he'd love a brainstorming session with fellow Scot Andy Murray as he seeks his first Major title at the Open.
SCOTTISH SUN
Goalkeeping coach Neil Alexander has abruptly left Dundee United.
Win £300,000 with Super 6!
The Super 6 jackpot has rolled over. Could you land the £300,000 on Tuesday? Play for free, entries by 8pm.