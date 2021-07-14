Chelsea to offer Tammy Abraham in Erling Haaland pursuit - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea want to offer Tammy Abraham to Borussia Dortmund as part of their monster bid to land Erling Haaland.

Liverpool have turned down the opportunity to sign Ozan Kabak for £8.5m after his loan spell came to an end.

Image: Ozan Kabak was on loan at Liverpool last season

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Leicester will continue contract talks with Youri Tielemans later this month and remain confident of keeping the Belgium international.

England star Kieran Trippier is desperate to return to the Premier League this summer, as the right-back waits to see whether or not Manchester United make a new bid for him.

Newcastle United believe they are close to finalising a deal that will see Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock return to the club and are also interested in signing Chelsea's Conor Gallagher.

Manchester United fear Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has his heart set on a move to Spain - while their pursuit of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane remains 'cautious'.

Image: Eduardo Camavinga: heart set on Spain?

THE GUARDIAN

Barcelona are in advanced talks over swapping Antoine Griezmann for Atlético Madrid's Saúl Ñíguez.

Australia's leading clubs believe this year's Rugby League World Cup should be postponed for 12 months due to the Covid-19 situation in the United Kingdom, according to one NRL chief executive, but the tournament is set to be given the green light to go ahead as planned on Thursday.

THE SUN

West Ham will use some of the wages freed up by Felipe Anderson's Lazio transfer to try and tie Declan Rice down to a bumper new deal.

Brandon Williams' loan move to Southampton has hit the skids because of the size of the loan fee, as Manchester United are understood to be looking for more than £2m to let another club borrow the versatile full-back.

Image: Manchester United's Brandon Williams will cost suitors a hefty loan fee, The Sun says

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City are monitoring the contract situation of Robert Lewandowski as they attempt to sign an elite centre forward this summer.

England players were bombarded with 12,500 hate messages on social media during Euro 2020, despite this being the country's most successful tournament for 55 years.

Juventus have made their interest in Italy star Jorginho known, the Chelsea midfielder's agent has confirmed.

Fans found to have behaved in an abusive or discriminatory way will be banned from every Premier League ground under new rules agreed by top flight clubs for the coming season.

Watford are the latest club to run the rule over out-of-contract England youth player Abdul Abdulmalik.

THE TIMES

British middle-distance runner Oliver Dustin is set to be free to take part in the Olympics after anti-doping authorities accepted there had been cross-contamination of a sample that contained small traces of cocaine.

The disruption the coronavirus pandemic could cause athletes at the Olympic Games was highlighted when South Africa's Olympic rugby sevens squad was forced to move to a designated quarantine hotel after a passenger on their flight to Tokyo tested positive for Covid-19.

Image: Tokyo 2020 is going ahead despite the pandemic

DAILY RECORD

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou admits he's down to the bare bones after injuries during the pre-season friendly with Bristol City decimated an already thin squad.

Bob MacIntyre admits he'd love a brainstorming session with fellow Scot Andy Murray as he seeks his first Major title at the Open.

SCOTTISH SUN

Goalkeeping coach Neil Alexander has abruptly left Dundee United.