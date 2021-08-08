Anthony Martial: Manchester United ready to sell forward for £50m as Inter Milan eye France international - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are ready to sell Anthony Martial for £50m as Inter Milan eye the Frenchman as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has warned Arsenal that James Maddison will cost £100m after Jack Grealish's transfer to Manchester City.

Image: Could Anthony Martial's time at Manchester United be coming to an end?

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona have lodged a complaint with the European Commission to prevent Paris Saint-Germain from signing Lionel Messi.

Toni Kroos says he "would not be surprised" if Real Madrid signed Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed the German champions are interested in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Image: Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland

DAILY MAIL

Paris Saint-Germain are eager to distance themselves from Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba as they look to land Lionel Messi.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Phil Foden is facing another month on the sidelines with the foot injury that kept the Manchester City midfielder out of England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

Image: England international Phil Foden could miss the start of Manchester City's Premier League title defence

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have been handed a boost in the race to sign Heerenveen's Joey Veerman, with Feyenoord unable to afford the midfielder.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic have held fresh talks with Ryan Christie over a possible new contract, with his current deal set to expire in January.