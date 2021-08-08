Anthony Martial: Manchester United ready to sell forward for £50m as Inter Milan eye France international - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Manchester United are ready to sell Anthony Martial for £50m as Inter Milan eye the Frenchman as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has warned Arsenal that James Maddison will cost £100m after Jack Grealish's transfer to Manchester City.
DAILY MIRROR
Barcelona have lodged a complaint with the European Commission to prevent Paris Saint-Germain from signing Lionel Messi.
Toni Kroos says he "would not be surprised" if Real Madrid signed Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.
Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed the German champions are interested in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.
DAILY MAIL
Paris Saint-Germain are eager to distance themselves from Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba as they look to land Lionel Messi.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Phil Foden is facing another month on the sidelines with the foot injury that kept the Manchester City midfielder out of England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.
DAILY RECORD
Rangers have been handed a boost in the race to sign Heerenveen's Joey Veerman, with Feyenoord unable to afford the midfielder.
SCOTTISH SUN
Celtic have held fresh talks with Ryan Christie over a possible new contract, with his current deal set to expire in January.