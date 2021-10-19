Eddie Howe in discussions with Newcastle as Steve Bruce faces uncertain future - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Eddie Howe is in discussions with Newcastle as Steve Bruce faces the axe before the club faces Crystal Palace.

Fabio Paratici is ready to deal former club Juventus a blow by snatching Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic and Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from under their noses in an £89m double swoop.

Image: Eddie Howe is the latest name linked with Newcastle

THE SUN

Manchester City remain interested in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice as they plot a long-term replacement for Fernandinho.

Chelsea are interested in Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt and are reported to have already had talks with agent Mino Raiola.

Britain's top football cop says the return of standing and booze is a toxic mix that could wreck English football.

West Ham are taking no chances with Michail Antonio's hamstrings by sending their top doctor with him for Jamaica duty.

Barcelona are reportedly no longer interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer and believe they are being used as leverage.­

Fresh speculation over Jesse Lingard's Manchester United future has emerged after his agents were seen at Sunday's clash between Newcastle United and Tottenham.

Conditions at the Nou Camp have become so bad that Barcelona caterers are not always able to use the kitchen ovens during matches for fear of blowing fuses and potentially losing floodlights.

Image: Chelsea are reported to have talked with agent Mino Raiola about Matthijs de Ligt

Liverpool are weighing up an offer for Lazio midfielder Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, although he also remains a target for Real Madrid as well.

Bayern Munich star Lucas Hernandez will start his six-month prison sentence on October 28 after turning up at court a day early to receive his official jail notification.

Referees should be given the green light to explain their decisions after games, according to Arsene Wenger.

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles and team-mate Isaac Hayden had to be separated after getting involved in a furious row following the 3-2 defeat by Tottenham on Sunday.

Kick It Out are planning talks with Newcastle to prevent fans from wearing tea towels on their heads in tribute to new Saudi owners.

Lawrence Okolie is sure Anthony Joshua can make the adjustments he needs to beat Oleksandr Usyk whenever their heavyweight rematch happens.

Image: Jamal Lascelles is said to have clashed with Isaac Hayden after Newcastle's defeat by Spurs

Sale's South Africa star Faf de Klerk is facing five months out with a serious hip injury.

DAILY EXPRESS

The Glazer family are said to be "not sure" about supposed leading candidates Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane, should they decide to sack Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester City have set their asking price for Raheem Sterling amid interest from Barcelona, according to reports, with the Premier League champions looking for £67m.

THE GUARDIAN

Premier League clubs have voted through legislation designed to prevent Newcastle's new Saudi owners from striking lucrative sponsorship deals, with only Manchester City voting against it.

Image: Faf de Klerk faces a long spell on the sidelines

British sporting leaders have set out a bleak picture for the future of sport in this country, warning that everything from grassroots to elite performance is in peril because of a lack of funding and the impact of the pandemic.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Former Lyon manager Jean-Luc Vasseur is Everton's top choice to replace sacked women's team manager Willie Kirk.

The FA could lose £5m in revenue after the Euro 2020 final chaos led to a stadium ban.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United bosses have given their full backing to under fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Newcastle have reportedly included Wayne Rooney on their managerial shortlist amid doubts over Steve Bruce's future at St James' Park.

Image: Former Rangers chairman Dave King admits he was 'a little surprised' by Steven Gerrard's comments on spending

DAILY RECORD

Former Rangers chairman Dave King admits he was "a little surprised" by Steven Gerrard's comments on spending as he insists the manager has been backed.

Hearts have handed Gary Locke a testimonial to celebrate the former captain's 20 years of service at Tynecastle.

Scotland have only been handed 300 tickets for their World Cup qualifier against Moldova.