Premier League live on Sky Sports: Chelsea vs Liverpool, Christmas and New Year fixtures announced

Sky Sports has announced 18 new live Premier League fixtures to be shown across December and early January, including Chelsea vs Liverpool and two games on Boxing Day.
As well as the fixtures already announced for November, Sky Sports has added five bumper matchweeks of Premier League action during the busy winter period.
In the first of the newly-announced fixtures, champions Man City go to Watford on December 4 for Saturday Night Football, before Aston Villa vs Leicester on Super Sunday on December 5 and Everton vs Arsenal on Monday Night Football on December 6.
The following weekend kicks off with a Friday Night Football on December 10 in west London as Brentford host Watford, before Norwich vs Manchester United on Saturday Night Football on December 11 and both Leicester vs Newcastle and Crystal Palace vs Everton on Super Sunday on December 12.
On December 18, Arsenal go to Leeds for Saturday Night Football, then it's Newcastle vs Man City and Tottenham vs Liverpool on Super Sunday the following day, capped off with a Monday Night Football featuring Everton vs Leicester.
There are two live Premier League games on Sky Sports on Boxing Day as Aston Villa host Chelsea at 5.30pm, before Brighton vs Brentford at 8pm. Newcastle host Manchester United the following day at 8pm, also live on Sky Sports.
To bring in the new year, Crystal Palace host West Ham on January 1, before Brentford vs Aston Villa and Chelsea vs Liverpool on January 2, and Manchester United vs Wolves on January 3.
Confirmed Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports
Monday October 18: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 8pm
Friday October 22: Arsenal vs Aston Villa, kick-off 8pm
Saturday October 23: Brighton vs Man City, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 24: West Ham vs Tottenham, kick-off 2pm
Sunday October 24: Man Utd vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday October 30: Tottenham vs Man Utd, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 31: Norwich vs Leeds, kick-off 2pm
Sunday October 31: Aston Villa vs West Ham, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday November 1: Wolves vs Everton, kick-off 8pm
Friday November 5: Southampton vs Aston Villa, kick-off 8pm
Saturday November 6: Man Utd vs Man City, kick-off 12.30pm
Sunday November 7: Arsenal vs Watford, kick-off 2pm
Sunday November 7: West Ham vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday November 20: Liverpool vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday November 21: Man City vs Everton, kick-off 2pm
Sunday November 21: Tottenham vs Leeds, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday November 27: Brighton vs Leeds, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday November 28: Brentford vs Everton, kick-off 2pm
Sunday November 28: Chelsea vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm
New fixtures announced:
Saturday December 4: Watford vs Man City, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 5: Aston Villa vs Leicester City, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday December 6: Everton vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm
Friday December 10: Brentford vs Watford, kick-off 8pm
Saturday December 11: Norwich City vs Manchester United, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 12: Leicester City vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm
Sunday December 12: Crystal Palace vs Everton, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday December 18: Leeds United vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 19: Newcastle vs Manchester City, kick-off 2pm
Sunday December 19: Tottenham vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday December 20: Everton vs Leicester, kick-off 8pm*
Sunday December 26: Aston Villa vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 26: Brighton vs Brentford, kick-off 8pm
Monday December 27: Newcastle vs Manchester United, kick-off 8pm
Saturday January 1: Crystal Palace vs West Ham, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday January 2: Brentford vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm
Sunday January 2: Chelsea vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday January 3: Manchester United vs Wolves, kick-off 5.30pm
*Should Leicester progress to the League Cup fifth round, their trip to Everton will move to Sunday December 19, 12pm and remain live on Sky Sports.
Bumper Bonfire schedule already confirmed
Sky Sports has already confirmed its live schedule for November as Manchester City visit Manchester United on Saturday November 6.
After the international break, Premier League football then returns with a bang as Liverpool host Arsenal on Saturday Night Football on November 20, before Manchester City host Everton and Leeds visit Tottenham on Super Sunday the next day.
The following weekend sees impressive new boys Brentford look to keep up their bright start at home to Rafa Benitez's Toffees on November 28 in the west London curtain raiser before Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge later that afternoon.
Sky Sports will show 128 exclusively live Premier League matches during the 2021/22 season and is your ultimate destination for domestic football, with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women's Super League.
Your club's Premier League fixture list
Follow the Premier League with Sky Sports
- 128 exclusively live Premier League matches.
- First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.
- The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Micah Richards and Roy Keane
- Kelly Cates in the presenter's chair for Saturday Night Football and Friday Night Football. While David Jones fronts Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.
- In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.
- Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.
- Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women's Super League
Key dates for the 2021/22 season
The 2021/22 Premier League season will end on May 22, 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.
2021/22 EFL season: Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.
The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday, May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 29.