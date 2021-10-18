Premier League live on Sky Sports: Chelsea vs Liverpool, Christmas and New Year fixtures announced

Sky Sports has announced 18 new live Premier League fixtures to be shown across December and early January, including Chelsea vs Liverpool and two games on Boxing Day.

As well as the fixtures already announced for November, Sky Sports has added five bumper matchweeks of Premier League action during the busy winter period.

In the first of the newly-announced fixtures, champions Man City go to Watford on December 4 for Saturday Night Football, before Aston Villa vs Leicester on Super Sunday on December 5 and Everton vs Arsenal on Monday Night Football on December 6.

The following weekend kicks off with a Friday Night Football on December 10 in west London as Brentford host Watford, before Norwich vs Manchester United on Saturday Night Football on December 11 and both Leicester vs Newcastle and Crystal Palace vs Everton on Super Sunday on December 12.

On December 18, Arsenal go to Leeds for Saturday Night Football, then it's Newcastle vs Man City and Tottenham vs Liverpool on Super Sunday the following day, capped off with a Monday Night Football featuring Everton vs Leicester.

Image: After their heated clash in August, Chelsea face Liverpool on Sky Sports on January 2

There are two live Premier League games on Sky Sports on Boxing Day as Aston Villa host Chelsea at 5.30pm, before Brighton vs Brentford at 8pm. Newcastle host Manchester United the following day at 8pm, also live on Sky Sports.

To bring in the new year, Crystal Palace host West Ham on January 1, before Brentford vs Aston Villa and Chelsea vs Liverpool on January 2, and Manchester United vs Wolves on January 3.

Monday October 18: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 8pm

Friday October 22: Arsenal vs Aston Villa, kick-off 8pm

Saturday October 23: Brighton vs Man City, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 24: West Ham vs Tottenham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 24: Man Utd vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday October 30: Tottenham vs Man Utd, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 31: Norwich vs Leeds, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 31: Aston Villa vs West Ham, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday November 1: Wolves vs Everton, kick-off 8pm

Friday November 5: Southampton vs Aston Villa, kick-off 8pm

Saturday November 6: Man Utd vs Man City, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday November 7: Arsenal vs Watford, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 7: West Ham vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday November 20: Liverpool vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday November 21: Man City vs Everton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 21: Tottenham vs Leeds, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday November 27: Brighton vs Leeds, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday November 28: Brentford vs Everton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 28: Chelsea vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm

New fixtures announced:

Saturday December 4: Watford vs Man City, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 5: Aston Villa vs Leicester City, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday December 6: Everton vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm

Friday December 10: Brentford vs Watford, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 11: Norwich City vs Manchester United, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 12: Leicester City vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm

Sunday December 12: Crystal Palace vs Everton, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday December 18: Leeds United vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 19: Newcastle vs Manchester City, kick-off 2pm

Sunday December 19: Tottenham vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday December 20: Everton vs Leicester, kick-off 8pm*

Sunday December 26: Aston Villa vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 26: Brighton vs Brentford, kick-off 8pm

Monday December 27: Newcastle vs Manchester United, kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 1: Crystal Palace vs West Ham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 2: Brentford vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 2: Chelsea vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday January 3: Manchester United vs Wolves, kick-off 5.30pm

*Should Leicester progress to the League Cup fifth round, their trip to Everton will move to Sunday December 19, 12pm and remain live on Sky Sports.

Bumper Bonfire schedule already confirmed

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at the best goals scored in the 2020/21 Premier League, including strikes from Erik Lamela, Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Lanzini, James Maddison and Alisson Becker!

Sky Sports has already confirmed its live schedule for November as Manchester City visit Manchester United on Saturday November 6.

After the international break, Premier League football then returns with a bang as Liverpool host Arsenal on Saturday Night Football on November 20, before Manchester City host Everton and Leeds visit Tottenham on Super Sunday the next day.

The following weekend sees impressive new boys Brentford look to keep up their bright start at home to Rafa Benitez's Toffees on November 28 in the west London curtain raiser before Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge later that afternoon.

Sky Sports will show 128 exclusively live Premier League matches during the 2021/22 season and is your ultimate destination for domestic football, with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women's Super League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A selection of the best skills, flicks and tricks from September's Premier League action, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphinha and more!

Arsenal fixtures

Aston Villa fixtures

Brentford fixtures

Brighton fixtures

Burnley fixtures

Chelsea fixtures

Crystal Palace fixtures

Everton fixtures

Leeds fixtures

Leicester fixtures

Liverpool fixtures

Man City fixtures

Man Utd fixtures

Newcastle fixtures

Norwich fixtures

Southampton fixtures

Tottenham fixtures

Watford fixtures

West Ham fixtures

Wolves fixtures

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Premier League have released a video to reinforce the message that there is no place for racist abuse and that fans can play a key role in the fight against discrimination.

128 exclusively live Premier League matches.

First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.

The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Micah Richards and Roy Keane

Kelly Cates in the presenter's chair for Saturday Night Football and Friday Night Football. While David Jones fronts Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.

Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.

Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women's Super League

Find out more about Sky Sports

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We pick our selection of the best saves from matchweek seven in the Premier League, featuring stops from David de Gea, Aaron Ramsdale and more!

The 2021/22 Premier League season will end on May 22, 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

2021/22 EFL season: Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday, May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 29.