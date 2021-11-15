Liverpool sweating over Sadio Mane's fitness after injury with Senegal - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Liverpool are holding their breath over Sadio Mane's fitness after the star picked up a knock playing for Senegal against Togo.

Rangers should consider having Michael Carrick as their next manager, says Charlie Adam.

Italy hero Gianluigi Donnarumma is 'hurt' and 'disturbed' at failing to displace Keylor Navas as PSG No 1.

Arsenal could loan out Folarin Balogun with the 20-year-old in need of some match experience.

Image: Liverpool are waiting to find out the full extent of the injury Sadio Mane picked up on international duty

Kevin Campbell says West Ham star Michail Antonio would make a 'real difference' to Arsenal's frontline.

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has backed Arsenal and Tottenham target Dusan Vlahovic to become 'one of the greats'.

Adrien Rabiot has shut down speculation linking him away from Juventus in a major blow to Newcastle's transfer plans.

THE TIMES

England players plan to hold summit talks on how they can have a positive impact on human rights issues in Qatar.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United hope Zinedine Zidane's close relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane could persuade him to join the club.

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has been slammed by the Spanish press after making his 100th senior international appearance for Wales on Saturday.

DAILY EXPRESS

Antonio Rudiger has insisted that he is fully focused on performing well for Chelsea amid reports linking him with a summer move to Bayern Munich.

Juventus are open to the idea of selling Dejan Kulusevski with Massimiliano Allegri not a big fan of the Sweden international.

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle surprisingly have one of the most sustainable squads in all of Europe's top five leagues, joining powerhouses Manchester City and Liverpool in the rankings, according to a new study.

Aaron Ramsey is aiming to be back in the Premier League by the time Wales tackle their World Cup play-off early next year.

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he could leave Paris Saint-Germain next summer as the French superstar edges towards a free transfer to Real Madrid.

Erik ten Hag has committed his future to Ajax for the foreseeable future following speculation linking him with potential jobs at Manchester United and Newcastle.

Barcelona manager Xavi is plotting a transfer move for Chelsea stars Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to reports in Spain.

Image: Antonio Rudiger says he is fully committed to Chelsea even though he is yet to sign a new contract

Xavi believes Mohamed Salah is the key to his Nou Camp rebuild, and Barcelona are reportedly set to launch a serious effort to wrestle the Egyptian away from Liverpool.

Greek football has been dragged into a corruption scandal after the car of a judge in charge of a case involving officials from the Hellenic Football Federation (HFF) was smashed with a metal bar.

SCOTTISH SUN

Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish reckons Rangers should hire Frank Lampard over Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Ryan Christie has backed Ange Postecoglou to lead Celtic to sustained success.

Stoke are poised to firm up their interest in Hearts defender John Souttar - after his brother suffered a knee injury on international duty.

DAILY RECORD

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is already preparing a backroom team to help him take over at Rangers as he waits for the call to discover if he's landed his dream return to Glasgow.