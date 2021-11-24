Real Madrid's bid for Kylian Mbappe in doubt if Zinedine Zidane joins PSG - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Real Madrid's hopes of signing Kylian Mbappe in the summer could come to an end if Mauricio Pochettino leaves PSG and is replaced by Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid are keen on signing Manchester City left-back Pedro Porro, who has been sent out on loan ever since he joined the club in 2019 and is yet to make a first-team appearance.

Liverpool, Leicester City and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on Olympiakos revelation Aguibou Camara, who has impressed in the Europa League this season.

France legend Youri Djorkaeff thinks managing under pressure at PSG is intense - because the club have 'no history' of top honours.

Home-town hero Pau Torres refused to give up on Villarreal despite multi-million pound interest from Tottenham this summer.

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is targeting Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier as his first January signing.

Newcastle's hopes of signing Divock Origi on loan from Liverpool are set to be dashed by Jurgen Klopp.

Jesse Lingard is one of few Manchester United fringe players who still want to leave Old Trafford in the wake of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure as manager.

Image: Kieran Trippier could be heading back to the Premier League with Newcastle

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka would be open to returning to Borussia Monchengladbach.

The game's lawmakers will discuss a request to increase half-time intervals from 15 minutes to 25 so that football can introduce Super Bowl-style entertainment midway through matches.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Kalvin Phillips suffered a minor head injury when he fell down some stairs during Leeds United's Christmas party in London on Sunday, but he was able to return to training on Tuesday.

Thiago Alcantara has reaffirmed his commitment to Liverpool amid reports new Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández wants to tempt the midfielder back to the Nou Camp.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United stars expect Mauricio Pochettino to be their next boss.

Former Peterborough and Charlton winger Marcus Maddison is hoping to make a comeback to the professional game after retiring earlier this year at the age of 27 and indicating at the time that he had fallen out of love with football.

DAILY EXPRESS

Almeria will not budge from their £60m price tag for striker Umar Sadiq, one of dozens of players to be linked with a January move to Newcastle United.

Leeds United expect to complete the signing of Espanyol's teenage forward Mateo Joseph in the early stages of the January window and remain keen on Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley.

Liverpool are not prepared to let striker Divock Origi - a target for Newcastle - leave in January because of their numerous departures for the Africa Cup of Nations.

DAILY STAR

Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards plans to tie Mohamed Salah down to a new contract before departing the club next summer, according to reports.

Image: Divock Origi is not leaving Liverpool in January

Barcelona's new boss Xavi wants to bring striker Baghdad Bounedjah to the Nou Camp from his former club Al-Sadd.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers legend Dick Advocaat has resigned as manager of Iraq's national team.

Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman is being tipped for a move from the Eredivisie club in January as Rangers mull making an offer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Dundee United look like missing out on a sell-on clause with Hearts defender John Souttar appearing to be likely to leave Tynecastle on a free transfer for Rangers, Celtic or one of nine English clubs showing interest.