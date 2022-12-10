Gary Neville: It's a foul on Saka | Roy Keane: Harry Kane should get first-half penalty

Bukayo Saka thought he was fouled in the build up to France's opening goal; Gary Neville believed it was a foul; VAR failed to intervene when Harry Kane looked to be fouled inside the area by Dayot Upamecano
Gary Neville and Roy Keane both believed England were unfortunate with some controversial first-half refereeing decisions against France.
Wilton Sampaio's decision-making was under the spotlight when Bukayo Saka was caught by Dayot Upamecano in the build-up to Aurélien Tchouaméni's opening goal.
Neville told ITV: "It's a simple decision. He kicks his leg away - I'm not sure why that isn't a foul. He's nibbled and he's kicked him. It should be a free-kick.
"Upamecano has tried to win the ball three or four occasions where can't win the ball, on Saka, on Kane."
The French defender was involved again later in the half, seemingly fouling Harry Kane as he entered the box down the right but VAR failed to intervene, presumably deeming the contact outside the box.
Sampaio has already used VAR to overturn a penalty call in this tournament when he used the pitchside monitor at Education City to penalise a challenge by Poland's Krystian Bielik on Saudi forward Saleh Al-Shehri.
Keane said on ITV: "It is a penalty, you have to say that."