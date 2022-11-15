Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast

In the first edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, we get the lowdown from Qatar on everything England, Wales... And Qatari bread.

The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a lighthearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.

Spotify Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Apple Podcasts Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

World Cup preview: What are England and Wales' true hopes? Will this be Southgate's swansong? Plus why Doha is still a 'work in progress'

In the first edition of the podcast, host Ron Walker is joined by Sky Sports News' trio Rob Dorsett, Melissa Reddy and Geraint Hughes for all the latest on the build-up to the tournament, from inside the Wales and England camps and on the ground in Qatar.

What is the minimum expectation for England, and could this be Gareth Southgate's Three Lions swansong? Is it too superstitious to read into squad numbers? The back three vs back four debate returns, plus whether the team adapt to the sweltering heat of Qatar.

What is life like on the ground in Doha? Why does it still feel like there's work to be done five days before kick-off in Qatar, and is everyone on top of each other? Plus the most important question - what's the food like?

From a Wales perspective, how much does beating England make or break their World Cup? Who are Rob Page's top three hopes of success and who could be their wildcard? And how well does Geraint know the fan favourite Yma o Hyd ahead of Monday's opener with the USA…

Listen and subscribe on:

Subscribe today and make sure you don't miss an episode of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast.