FREE STREAM: Watch the Transfer Show LIVE! Latest football transfer news, updates and rumours

Former England international Ashley Young joins tonight's Transfer Show from 7pm...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News brings you the latest on who's going where in the transfer window.

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours by watching a free live stream of the Transfer Show on Sky Sports News.

Looking for dedicated news about your club? Bookmark your Premier League club's page here for live updates and transfer developments.

Club news, transfers and gossip: Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brentford | Brighton | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Fulham | Leeds | Liverpool | Man City | Man Utd | Newcastle | Nottingham Forest | Sunderland | Tottenham | West Ham | Wolves

Follow an EFL club? Track the latest news from the Championship, League One and League Two. For WSL news, Sky Sports has you covered with a dedicated live blog, and you will find Scottish Premiership live news right here.

What are the 2025 summer transfer window dates?

The window opened early on Sunday June 1 for an exceptional registration period ahead of the expanded Club World Cup and closed on Tuesday June 10.

The 2025 summer transfer window then opened again on Monday June 16 until Deadline Day on Monday September 1.

When do both transfer windows shut?

This summer's transfer windows will close four hours earlier at 7pm, rather than the usual 11pm deadline.

The Premier League, EFL and FA are all in agreement over the change, which impacts the Club World Cup mini-window and the main summer window.

It is understood that other leagues in Europe will implement a similar change, which has been introduced to allow a more normal working pattern for staff across football.

Clubs usually have a two-hour grace period after the window shuts to complete deals, only if paperwork is submitted to the FA by 7pm.

For signings from abroad, a similar process is in place, but clubs usually have until midnight to comply with FIFA requirements.

In the winter, the window will open from January 1 to February 2, but no decision has been made on closing times.

The first of two summer transfer windows is upon us - and there is no better place than Sky Sports to get all the latest transfer news and rumours.

Use the Sky Sports app and website for all your updates in our dedicated Transfer Centre and Premier League club blogs, plus live Q&As with our reporters throughout the summer.