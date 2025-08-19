Michelle Agyemang: Lionesses forward rejoins Brighton on loan from Arsenal

Michelle Agyemang is returning to Brighton on loan from Arsenal.

Agyemang - who was a star for England at Euro 2025 - enjoyed a successful first spell at Brighton last season, scoring five goals in 22 appearances.



But Arsenal have fierce competition for forward spots this season with the likes of Alessia Russo, Beth Mead, Caitlin Foord and Stina Blackstenuis, in their playing ranks - as well as new £1m summer signing Olivia Smith from Liverpool.

So Agyemang will spend the next campaign on the south coast for consistent minutes and playing time.

Agyemang played a key role in England's triumph at the Women's Euros. The 19 year old scored twice in four appearances, including crucial late equalisers in the quarter-final and semi-final, and was subsequently named Young Player of the Tournament.

Image: Agyemang was on loan at Brighton last season from the Gunners

Arsenal's director of women's football Clare Wheatley praised Agyemang's progress and explained the reasoning behind the move: "We're so proud of Michelle's achievements this summer and throughout her journey at Arsenal, from her first steps in our academy through to our first-team squad.

"After discussing closely with Michelle and her family, we have all agreed that this move will provide Michelle with a further opportunity to develop and grow, as she continues to progress as a young player and person.

"We wish Michelle every success at Brighton and look forward to welcoming her back to Arsenal at the end of her loan."

Agyemang will now look to build on her breakout year as she begins her second spell with Brighton, with the Seagulls kicking off their WSL campaign against Aston Villa on September 7th, live on Sky Sports.

Analysis: Why is there no space for Agyemang at Arsenal?

Image: Agyemang would be competing with Alessia Russo and Co at Arsenal for minutes

Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui:

It may seem surprising that one of the stars of the Euros is going out on loan but Arsenal are playing the long game.

If Michelle Agyemang had stayed at Arsenal she'd be behind Alessia Russo and Stina Blackstenuis and so keeping her to sit on the bench would offer short-term insurance but at the cost her of development.

That development has been beyond rapid. She'd only started one WSL match before scoring on her England debut in April and a summer of training and playing with the best in the country proved she's England's present as well as future.

Now Agyemang goes back to a club and coach that know her well, where she'll be the starting No.9 and where she already has a connection with the fan base.

The only way this comes back to haunt Arsenal if their incumbent strikers suffer injury or a lack of form. They're sticking to the plan that Agyemang will take over from Blackstenius next season.

For the ever-ambitious Brighton, they've got one of the continent's top young players to help boost their WSL ambitions.

Sky to show nearly 90 per cent of all WSL games from 2025/26

Sky Sports will be embarking on a new five-year partnership with the WSL, showing nearly 90 per cent of all Women's Super League matches from the 2025/26 season.

Reigning champions Chelsea will be aiming to secure a record-extending seventh straight WSL title - but they will likely face a major challenge from European champions Arsenal, who have made a summer statement by signing Liverpool's Smith as the first £1m player in women's football.

The two Manchester sides City and United will be hoping to compete as well, with City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur among the clubs beginning new eras with new managers.