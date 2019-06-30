England Women have different mentality now and are ready to win

England Women look ready to take the next step under Phil Neville

England are in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup just as they were in 2015 but Phil Neville’s team have a different mentality this time around, says West Ham's Kate Longhurst.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Women's World Cup podcast after the Lionesses' 3-0 quarter-final win over Norway, Longhurst referenced the stoppage-time elimination to Japan at the semi-final stage four years ago - and why there is a different atmosphere in France.

"The way that they went out in the 2015 World Cup was obviously heart-breaking but I think they can learn from that mentally," said Longhurst. "A lot of the players were there and they can learn from that when they are in that situation again.



"It's about game management. Knowing how much it hurts to lose in a game as big as that will give them that added motivation. I think they can draw from those experiences.

"There just seems to be a different mentality now. When you listen to every single interview it is just about how they are going to win the World Cup. It's not in an arrogant way, it's just that they genuinely believe it.

"I think they know what they are capable of and it's about not letting outside influences adjust their mindset. They have gone there saying they want to win it and so even when they haven't played their best, they have still found a way to win.

"In the early stages, they played some good football but they also played some football that had you wondering whether they had what it takes in the final rounds.

"But that [performance against Norway] was pretty much the complete performance. It was the performance that everyone was waiting for."

Huge task against United States

Neville's team will still be the underdogs when they face the reigning champions United States in Lyon on Tuesday - an outfit with a similarly positive outlook.

"It just so happens that they have got the most comparable team in terms of attitude and mentality waiting for them in the semi-final, so it will be very interesting and It makes for a thrilling game," added Longhurst.

England beat Norway 3-0 to set up their World Cup semi-final

Liverpool's Jemma Purfield, on the Sky Sports Women's World Cup podcast alongside Longhurst, agreed that this will be a huge task.

"This is going to be their toughest test so far in the tournament and maybe ever as a country," Purfield added.

"It is a huge game. USA are so physical, so strong and so fit. They will run more than anyone and they will battle more than anyone.

"On top of that they are fantastic technically and have some superb players who can produce goals consistently. And on top of that, they are strong at the back so we are going to have to be patient."