Women's World Cup 2027 European qualifying fixtures, results, groups, full match schedule and kick-off times

England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have learned who they will face in qualifying for the 2027 Women's World Cup.

Qualifying for the tournament, which will be held in Brazil, follows the same format as the Nations League and is split into three tiers that include four groups, with each country playing six matches.

England, in League A, will face Spain, who they lost to in the 2023 World Cup final but beat in the Euro 2025 final, plus Iceland and Ukraine.

The Republic of Ireland are also in League A and will take on France, Netherlands and Poland.

Wales will play the Czech Republic, Albania and Montenegro in League B.

Scotland, also in League B, face Belgium, Israel and Luxembourg.

Northern Ireland will face Switzerland, Turkey and Malta in League B.

League A

Group A1: Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Serbia.

Group A2: France, Netherlands, Poland, Republic of Ireland.

Group A3: Spain, England, Iceland, Ukraine.

Group A4: Germany, Norway, Austria, Slovenia.

League B

Group B1: Wales, Czech Republic, Albania, Montenegro.

Group B2: Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Turkey, Malta.

Group B3: Portugal, Finland, Slovakia, Latvia.

Group B4: Belgium, Scotland, Israel, Luxembourg.

League C

Group C1: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Estonia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein.

Group C2: Croatia, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Gibraltar.

Group C3: Hungary, Azerbaijan, North Macedonia, Andorra.

Group C4: Greece, Faroe Islands, Georgia.

Group C5: Romania, Cyprus, Moldova.

Group C6: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia.

How does qualifying work?

The European qualifiers are played in the same format as the Women's Nations League, with countries split into three leagues: League A with 16 teams, League B with 16 teams and League C with 21 teams.

Teams compete in groups of four or three (League C) and over six matchdays, with each team playing one home match and one away match against all the other teams in their group.

The winners of each League A group will gain automatic places for the World Cup. The remaining seven direct spots in Brazil, and a further berth in the inter-confederation play-offs in February 2027, will be decided by two rounds of play-offs in October and November/December 2026.

How do the qualifying play-offs work?

Path 1: The teams finishing second and third in League A groups will play the six group winners and two best-ranked runners-up in League C. The teams from League A will be seeded and play the second legs at home. The eight winners progress to the second round of play-offs.

Path 2: The four fourth-placed League A teams and four League B group winners will be drawn into eight ties against the teams finishing second and third in the League B groups. The teams from League A and the League B group winners will be seeded and play the second legs at home. The eight winners progress to the second round of play-offs.

In round two, the teams from both paths will be drawn into eight ties, with seeding for the round one path 1 winners, who will be at home in the second leg.

The seven best-ranked round two play-off winners according to the 2026 Women's European Qualifiers overall league rankings qualify directly for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. The one remaining round two play-off winner qualifies for the World Cup inter-confederation play-offs. The European contenders will directly enter the inter-confederation play-offs in the second phase in February 2027.

When will qualifying matches be played?

Qualifying matchdays 1 & 2: February 26 to March 7, 2026

Qualifying matchdays 3 & 4: April 9-18, 2026

Qualifying matchdays 5 & 6: June 3-9, 2026

Play-off round 1 and round 2 draw: June 24, 2026

Play-off round 1 (two legs): October 7-13, 2026

Play-off round 2 (two legs): November 26 to December 5, 2026

Inter-confederation play-offs: February 2027

World Cup: June 24 to 25 July 25, 2027 - Brazil