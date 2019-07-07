Lionel Messi thinks 'corruption' to blame after his red card for Argentina

Lionel Messi saw red for Argentina vs Peru then claimed corruption was at work

Lionel Messi claimed Argentina were treated unfairly at the Copa America and boycotted the medal ceremony to protest the refereeing and "corruption."

The Barcelona star was dismissed towards the end of the first half of Saturday's third-place play-off in Sao Paulo against Peru following a confrontation with midfielder Gary Medel, who was also shown a red card.

Messi appeared to have been hard done by, with Medel appearing to push his head towards the Argentina playmaker as they squared up, chest to chest.

The Argentina captain suggested he had been singled out following his comments over the "crazy" officiating in the wake of their 2-0 semi-final defeat by hosts Brazil in Belo Horizonte.

"We don't need to be part of the corruption that we've suffered at this tournament," Messi said, as quoted by Spanish media outlet AS.

"Medel is always right at the limit. With a yellow that would have been the end of it for both of us, but well, maybe what I said recently had an impact.

"What's important is that the team finished well in the tournament. Maybe this was ordered and I ended up suffering because of what I said."

Messi reacts to being dismissed

When asked about his thoughts on Sunday's final, Messi said: "Hopefully the referees and the VAR won't influence things and they let Peru compete, but I think that's unlikely."

Head coach Lionel Scaloni was also left perplexed by some of the decisions.

"Either the criteria is bad, or they don't agree. It seems to me that they are not yet clear about the VAR system," he said at a press conference.

On the red card for his captain, Scaloni said: "I still don't understand what Messi did to be dismissed."

