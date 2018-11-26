LISTEN: MNF podcast - Jamie Carragher and David Ginola

David Jones is joined by Jamie Carragher and David Ginola to analyse the big talking points from Monday Night Football.

Newcastle climbed further away from the Premier League relegation zone with a third consecutive victory and their first at Turf Moor in more than 40 years.

Newcastle end MNF hoodoo

Burnley 1-2 Newcastle: As it happened

Ben Mee's fourth-minute own goal set to Magpies on their way to the 2-1 victory before Ciaran Clark made it two on 23 minutes.

Burnley pulled one back through a fine header from Sam Vokes five minutes before the break but were unable to find an equaliser and Sean Dyche's side remain just above the bottom three.

Newcastle would have won by more but for an extraordinary miss from Matt Ritchie while Joselu hit a post.

Ginola was the special guest in the studio and was on hand to reflect on their win, as well as former club Tottenham's stunning result against Chelsea.

Download the Monday Night Football Podcast now.