ePL Invitational: Trent Alexander-Arnold's competitive juices flowing ahead of Raheem Sterling showdown

Trent Alexander-Arnold's competitive juices are flowing ahead of the ePL Finals Day showdown with Raheem Sterling, who says: "Trent will not beat me."

Those looking for a football fix should be pointed in the direction of the ePL Invitational on Saturday as the FIFA20 tournament concludes with the final four putting their skills to the test in a televised environment.

All 20 clubs were represented in the inaugural tournament, where the prize fund is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, but only Liverpool, Manchester City, Wolves and Burnley remain after four days of action.

Much like the on-field narrative in the Premier League, both Liverpool and City have shone thanks to the skills of Alexander-Arnold and Sterling respectively at the helm. The England team-mates are set to meet in the first semi-final at 3pm with one of Diogo Jota and Dwight McNeil meeting the winner in the final later that day.

The Liverpool full-back has been busy getting involved with many tournaments since going into lockdown, is a very popular gamer and a bit of a 'starboy' among the FIFA community.

Asked if he cares about whether he wins the tournament or not, Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports: "Yeah, massive!

"Obviously not every player is in this, but if you did win it, you get the title of being the best Premier League player on FIFA. I'd take that! I don't know if there is a trophy involved, but I think maybe there should be!

"With this, you're in your room, you are representing the club yourself, so you have to do as much as you can to represent it well. In terms of pressure, I don't feel too much pressure.

"The competitiveness is there, you can feel it, no team wants to be be beaten, because you're playing against these lads throughout the season. When you're seeing them, it's always good to have a laugh and a joke after a game.

"It helps relationships as well between players."

Alexander-Arnold has won both of his matches so far in convincing fashion, firstly thumping celebrity Manchester United fan Tom Grennan 5-1 before dumping out Newcastle's Christian Atsu 4-1 in Friday's quarter-final.

The tournament has proven very popular online, with every game streamed worldwide on YouTube and Twitch and Alexander-Arnold reveals even his team-mates have been tuning in.

He added: "I know a lot of the lads are watching it, because it's something they can feel a part of, watch, and get behind, and that's good because that's the purpose of it to keep people occupied, and put a smile on their face when they're watching someone represent their team.

"I've had a few messages from the players saying: 'make sure you win!' and stuff like that, just getting involved and giving their support!"

Former Liverpool player Sterling booked a date with his England team-mate by beating Andre Gomes of Everton on Friday. He's relishing the opportunity of renewing a FIFA rivalry that began playing in their rooms when on duty with England.

Sterling said: "I know how he plays. I'm looking forward to it. I've played against him for the national team.

"He wins every time I play on the TV but when I've got this set up, he's not beating me.

"It will be a good game but I'm backing myself."

Follow Saturday's action on Finals Day, live on YouTube, Sky Sports Premier League, Main and via our live blog as a winner will be crowned.