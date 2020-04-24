Ajax denied title as Dutch Eredivisie season declared void

The Dutch Eredivisie season has been ended with immediate effect, meaning league leaders Ajax have been denied the title.

There will also be no promotion to the Dutch Eredivisie or relegation from the top flight, following an agreement reached over a video conference call between the Dutch FA (KNVB) and clubs.

Ajax were top of the Eredivisie table, ahead of AZ Alkmaar on goal difference, with nine rounds of matches to play when the season was suspended.

The Eredivisie have put Ajax forward to go directly to the play-offs of the Champions League, with AZ playing in the second qualifying round of the Champions League. Third-placed Feyenoord go straight into the group stage of the Europa League with PSV and Willem II qualifying for the second qualifying round for the competition.

The settlement of places for European competition next season is subject to confirmation from UEFA.

1:04 Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson explains what UEFA’s call on Thurrsday for leagues to be decided on 'sporting merit' means for clubs hoping to play European football next season Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson explains what UEFA’s call on Thurrsday for leagues to be decided on 'sporting merit' means for clubs hoping to play European football next season

'Impossible' to complete the season

A statement read: "Unfortunately, with the cabinet's most recent corona measures, it has become impossible to complete the 2019/2020 season of professional football competitions in time - it will be crystal clear to everyone involved, from supporters and players to directors and referees, that public health always comes first.

"The professional football board, after consulting clubs, players and coaches, and with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has decided to stop the 2019/20 competition and to allow the allocation of European club football seats based on the current league table.

"This is in accordance with UEFA guidelines. In relation to promotion and demotion, it has been decided not to promote and not to be demoted."

AZ Alkmaar were behind leaders Ajax only goal difference with nine games to play

The Dutch FA said earlier this week it is not intending to continue the 2019-20 season after a government ban on events was extended until September 1.

The KNVB had initially planned to resume the suspended football season for the top two divisions on June 19, behind closed doors.

But a three-month extension to the government ban was announced on Tuesday - meaning the season looked all but over, pending consultation with UEFA.

Alan Pardew's Den Haag were in a relegation dogfight before football was suspended

A key line to emerge from Thursday's UEFA Executive Committee was an acceptance that some leagues across Europe may not be able to be completed.

UEFA said on Thursday: "While using best efforts to complete the domestic competitions, National Associations and/or Leagues might have legitimate reasons to prematurely terminate their domestic competitions, in particular in the following cases:

- existence of an official order prohibiting sports events so that the domestic competitions cannot be completed before a date that would make it possible to complete the current season in good time before the next season to start.

- insurmountable economic problems which make finishing the season impossible because it would put at risk the long-term financial stability of the domestic competition and/or clubs."

The development in the Eredivisie may come as a welcome boost to Englishman Alan Pardew, whose Den Haag side were 17th in the table but have avoided relegation as a result of the decision.