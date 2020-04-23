What's on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League this week?

Soccer AM and the Sunday Supplement return this weekend, while the ePL Invitational and The Football Show continue on Sky Sports.

ePL Invitational on Sky Sports

Follow the ePL Invitational across Sky Sports

The ePL Invitational is a tournament which provides the unique opportunity to see Premier League players put their FIFA 20 skills to the test against one another on the big stage, and you can watch the action on Sky Sports.

Fans can watch all the action throughout the week on the Premier League website, app, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels; Sky Sports YouTube and Twitch channels as well on the Football Daily YouTube channel.

Sky Sports' coverage will be hosted by Saturday Social's Adam Smith and Joe Thomlinson who will be joined by influencer Harry Pinero.

Friday's quarter-final action...

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) vs Christian Atsu (Newcastle)

Raheem Sterling (Man City) vs Andre Gomes (Everton)

Lys Mousset (Bournemouth) vs Diogo Jota (Wolves)

Neal Maupay (Brighton) vs Dwight McNeil (Burnley)

New: Soccer AM

Declan Rice will be a guest on the returning Soccer AM on Saturday

Soccer AM is back this Saturday on Sky Sports!

This week Fenners and Jimmy Bullard are joined by West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and comedian Tom Davis as the show returns to Sky Sports' screens.

Soccer AM Live on

We'll also show you the Top 10 efforts from the Top Bin Challenge!

Don't miss the return of Soccer AM at 10am this Saturday on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky One.

The Sunday Supplement returns...

Sunday Supplement returns this weekend

The Sunday Supplement returns this weekend after a brief hiatus and some of the national newspapers' top journalists will be on the show.

Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves will be hosting via Zoom and he will be joined by Martin Samuel, the Daily Mail's chief sports writer, The Times' chief football writer Henry Winter and the Mirror's chief football writer John Cross.

The Sunday Supplement Live on

They will be on hand to dissect all the big talking points in the world of football, chiefly among them the current impact of the coronavirus pandemic, so make sure you tune in on Sunday morning for the best and most hard-hitting discussions on the game.

Watch the Sunday Supplement from 10am on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football, or catch up later with the podcast.

The Football Show

The Football Show continues on Sky Sports

Sky Sports' new weekday football show continues on Friday when David Jones is joined by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville, along with guests Roy Keane, Scott Brown and Peter Swann.

Martin Tyler will be on hand with his latest Tyler's Teaser while Patrick Davison will be bringing you the latest from around the back pages.

Watch The Football Show from 9am each weekday on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports News.