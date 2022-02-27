England refuse to play Russia "out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership"; Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic have refused to play their World Cup play-offs with Russia in opposition to invasion of Ukraine

England will not play against Russia for 'foreseeable future' due to invasion of Ukraine, FA confirms

England will not play Russia in football matches at any level "for the foreseeable future", the FA has confirmed.

The decision has been made "out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership", the FA said in a statement.

Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic have all refused to play their World Cup play-offs with Russia in opposition to invasion of Ukraine.

