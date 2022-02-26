Roman Abramovich: Chelsea trustees have not yet agreed to run club

Chelsea Foundation trustees have not yet agreed to take over “custody and care” of the club as requested by owner Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The six trustees want more information about whether running the club would be compatible with UK charity law and raised their concerns at a meeting on Sunday.

The foundation's lawyers are now working to see whether what Abramovich is proposing can actually be put into effect.

The trustees would need to be totally comfortable from a legal point of view before they assume "control" of the club while Abramovich remains owner.

Who are the Chelsea Foundation trustees? Bruce Buck, Chelsea chair

John Devine, partner at sports legal firm Muckle LLP

Emma Hayes, Chelsea Women manager

Piara Power, chair of anti-discrimination network FARE

Paul Ramos, Chelsea finance director

Sir Hugh Robertson, former Sports Minister

Russian billionaire Abramovich issued a 110-word statement on Saturday, which did not mention Russia or Ukraine, announcing he would be stepping away from control of Chelsea but would remain owner.

The statement was heavily criticised before Chelsea then released a second, shorter statement 14 hours later on Sunday morning, saying: "The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC's thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher says Chelsea have 'embarrassed themselves' in their handling of the situation surrounding Roman Abramovich's decision to temporarily step away from the club following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville both criticised the statements from Abramovich and Chelsea, questioning whether Abramovich's handing over of stewardship and care falls short of handing over ownership.

"They should have been a lot stronger in what they said, and regarding Roman Abramovich passing on to Chelsea trustees, that's not him relinquishing the club, stewardship is not ownership," said Carragher.

"It's completely different because he's still in charge, he's still running it, which is fine. But to not actually mention in his initial statement what was going on in Ukraine, I thought was really poor."

Neville described Abramovich's statement as "meaningless", saying: "It doesn't have any strength behind it and the only question we want Roman Abramovich to answer, if he is going to speak, is 'does he condemn the war or does he support the war on Ukraine?'

"I was surprised at Roman Abramovich, one of things he's done well over that 20 years or so is not say anything. At the time when he has said something I think it's left more questions than answers."

Neville added: "I would have preferred Roman Abramovich to come out and say 'I'm a Russian national, I own Chelsea Football Club and I will continue to own Chelsea Football club'.

"Chelsea charity trustees are not running the football club - executives and directors will [be] under the guidance of Roman Abramovich. So I don't know why he thought, or those close to him thought it was going to wash. What he has done is try to use the charity as a shield, which I don't think is impressive as a leader."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville has criticised the statement from Roman Abramovich regarding his decision to temporarily step away from Chelsea, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chelsea not for sale - but who will run the club?

Abramovich has invested over £1billion into the Stamford Bridge club since purchasing it in 2003 and will not be asking the club to repay the loans it owes him - meaning the long-term future of the club remains secure.

It is also understood that Abramovich remains adamant that Chelsea is not for sale.

Bur there are now questions about his long-term future at the club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player MPs have urged the government to impose sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich due to his close links to Vladimir Putin's reign

Whether Abramovich will ever return to taking a more visible hands-on role at the club will likely depend strongly on whether he faces any sanctions, and what happens in Ukraine and the UK's relationship with Russia.

"A lot of Chelsea fans will want to know if he's still going to be putting money in," chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol told Sky Sports News. "I believe he will continue to back the club, but that of course could change if the UK Government announce he is being sanctioned - but they haven't done that so far."

There have been calls from MPs this week that Russian-born Abramovich should not be allowed to own Chelsea due to his alleged links to Vladimir Putin's regime.

After Russian troops crossed the border into Ukraine on Tuesday, Labour MP Chris Bryant told the House of Commons that the Russian-Israeli billionaire should have his assets seized, questioned whether he should be allowed to operate a football club himself, and quoted a leaked government document suggesting he should not be allowed to be based in the UK.

Image: Didier Drogba and Roman Abramovich celebrate Chelsea's Champions League triumph in 2012

It is understood Abramovich will no longer be involved in club matters on a day-to-day basis and all long-term strategic decision-making powers are being handed over to the Chelsea Foundation.

The Chelsea Foundation's trustees are Bruce Buck, John Devine, Emma Hayes, Piara Powar, and Hugh Robertson.

For transfers, executive director Marina Granovskaia, technical advisor Petr Cech and head coach Thomas Tuchel will continue to operate within the budgets set by the club.

"As far as football matters are concerned, nothing changes," reported Solhekol.

Chelsea's history under Abramovich

Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 from Ken Bates for a reported fee of £140m. In the 19 years since he has spent more than £1billion, won 19 major trophies and sacked 11 managers.

In that time, Chelsea have won:

5 Premier League titles (2004-05, 2005-06, 2009-10, 2014-15, 2016-17)

titles (2004-05, 2005-06, 2009-10, 2014-15, 2016-17) 5 FA Cups (2006-07, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2011-12, 2017-18)

(2006-07, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2011-12, 2017-18) 3 League Cups (2004-05, 2006-07, 2014-15)

(2004-05, 2006-07, 2014-15) 2 Champions Leagues (2011-12, 2020-21)

(2011-12, 2020-21) 2 Europa Leagues (2012-13, 2018-19)

(2012-13, 2018-19) Club World Cup (2021-22)

(2021-22) UEFA Super Cup (2021-22)

And he has worked with 13 different managers: