Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Newcastle at home to Fulham, Arsenal host Crystal Palace, Cardiff play Chelsea as Man City draw Brentford

Carabao Cup holders Newcastle will host Fulham in the quarter-finals, while Arsenal will host fellow Londoners Crystal Palace.

The Magpies - who beat Liverpool in the March final to win their first trophy in nearly 56 years - eased past Tottenham 2-0 in their fourth round tie. Fulham needed penalties to see off League One side Wycombe.

Arsenal beat Brighton 2-0 on Wednesday evening, while Crystal Palace saw off a youthful Liverpool with a 3-0 win.

The meeting between the Gunners and the Eagles is a replay of last year's Carabao Cup quarter-final, where Arsenal came from behind to win 3-2 at the Emirates.

League One side Cardiff have been rewarded with a home game against Chelsea, after they beat fellow Welsh side Wrexham 2-1 on Tuesday evening. The Blues endured a thriller against Wolves, winning 4-3 in a dramatic encounter that saw Liam Delap sent off.

It will be a reunion for Brian Barry-Murphy and Enzo Maresca. The Cardiff boss worked under the Italian at Man City and replaced him as their B team coach.

Brentford travel to Man City to complete the ties for the final eight sides. The Bees were arguably the biggest winners of the fourth round, beating Grimsby 5-0. Man City came from behind to see off Swansea with a 3-1 win.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full

Matches to be played on w/c December 15:

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Cardiff vs Chelsea

Man City vs Brentford

Newcastle vs Fulham

Carabao Cup 2025/26 key dates

Quarter-finals: w/c December 15 2025

Semi-final first leg: w/c January 12 2026

Semi-final second leg: w/c February 2 2026

Final: Sunday March 22 2026