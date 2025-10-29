Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Newcastle at home to Fulham, Arsenal host Crystal Palace, Cardiff play Chelsea as Man City draw Brentford
Newcastle beat Tottenham to set up a final eight tie against Fulham; Arsenal eased past Brighton and will host fellow Londoners Crystal Palace; League One Cardiff at home to Chelsea as Brentford travel to Man City; Quarter-final ties will take place during the week commencing December 15
Wednesday 29 October 2025 23:21, UK
Carabao Cup holders Newcastle will host Fulham in the quarter-finals, while Arsenal will host fellow Londoners Crystal Palace.
The Magpies - who beat Liverpool in the March final to win their first trophy in nearly 56 years - eased past Tottenham 2-0 in their fourth round tie. Fulham needed penalties to see off League One side Wycombe.
Arsenal beat Brighton 2-0 on Wednesday evening, while Crystal Palace saw off a youthful Liverpool with a 3-0 win.
The meeting between the Gunners and the Eagles is a replay of last year's Carabao Cup quarter-final, where Arsenal came from behind to win 3-2 at the Emirates.
League One side Cardiff have been rewarded with a home game against Chelsea, after they beat fellow Welsh side Wrexham 2-1 on Tuesday evening. The Blues endured a thriller against Wolves, winning 4-3 in a dramatic encounter that saw Liam Delap sent off.
It will be a reunion for Brian Barry-Murphy and Enzo Maresca. The Cardiff boss worked under the Italian at Man City and replaced him as their B team coach.
Brentford travel to Man City to complete the ties for the final eight sides. The Bees were arguably the biggest winners of the fourth round, beating Grimsby 5-0. Man City came from behind to see off Swansea with a 3-1 win.
Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full
Matches to be played on w/c December 15:
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Cardiff vs Chelsea
Man City vs Brentford
Newcastle vs Fulham
Carabao Cup fourth round highlights
Carabao Cup 2025/26 key dates
Quarter-finals: w/c December 15 2025
Semi-final first leg: w/c January 12 2026
Semi-final second leg: w/c February 2 2026
Final: Sunday March 22 2026