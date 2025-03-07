Arsenal's Declan Rice, 'The Horse', evolving into an attacking midfielder under Mikel Arteta - The Radar

Welcome to The Radar, a Sky Sports column in which Nick Wright uses a blend of data and opinion to shed light on need-to-know stories from up and down the Premier League. This week:

🔴 Rice playing higher up for Arsenal

🤕 Newcastle suffer Gordon, Hall blows

🔵 Brighton's unsung defensive hero

Rice's attacking evolution

Arsenal were five goals to the good against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday night, the game, and tie, long dead, even if Mikel Arteta might not admit it, but there was no letting up from Declan Rice. As David Raya claimed a cross in the 83rd minute, Rice saw a chance, another one, to stretch their ragged opponents.

After sprinting from his own box into PSV's half, Rice collected Raya's throw and continued to the byline. Looking up to see he was on his own, a player nicknamed 'The Horse' by team-mates who marvel at his stamina decided to give them a chance to catch up, forcing a corner then striding across to take it himself.

The passage of play highlighted just how much Rice gives this Arsenal side. Two minutes later, back in the No 6 position having started the game at No 8, he was feeding Martin Odegaard to set up Riccardo Calafiori for the seventh goal, having earlier provided the cross for Jurrien Timber's opener.

Rice was taken off early after a difficult afternoon in last week's defeat to West Ham but this was much more in keeping with his performances this season. He has been one of few players to have impressed in a difficult campaign for Arsenal.

It was widely assumed that he was coming to play at the base of their midfield when he made his £105m move from West Ham, but it is becoming increasingly clear that his future lies further forward. His display on Tuesday was just the latest example of why.

Rice had Wayne Rooney, a specialist in the field, waxing lyrical about the quality of his forward runs. There is a still a need for more goals from him but he would have had one to add to his earlier assist if not for a fingertip save in the first half.

Image: Rice's actions are far more concentrated in the opposition half this season

After playing mostly in the holding role last season, the emphasis has switched this term. Rice has now started more games for Arsenal at No 8 than at No 6, with 45 to 42. He is having 62 per cent of his touches in the opposition half, up from 54 per cent last year.

Those 45 starts in the No 8 position have featured seven goals and 14 assists in total. They are encouraging numbers and while the quality of his set-piece delivery helps, accounting for seven of those assists, Rice's indefatigable energy and attacking instincts now feel wasted when confined to a deeper role.

Arsenal's mooted summer dealings suggest they see it the same way, with Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich, two No 6s, among their targets as Thomas Partey and Jorginho prepare to depart.

Arteta is still striving to find the right balance on Arsenal's left-hand side, of course. There has been upheaval in personnel both at left-back and on the left wing. But Rice looks increasingly comfortable as the No 8 on that side, despite the instability around him.

Image: Rice shone in Arsenal's 7-1 demolition of PSV Eindhoven

He continues to excel out of possession but his ball-winning ability is now harnessed as part of Arsenal's press, helping them to stifle and suffocate opponents, as he did in the first half against PSV and even more impressively in the 5-1 win over Manchester City last month.

For all their issues this season, Arsenal remain one of the most effective pressing teams in Europe. With Rice playing higher up, they have been able to crank up the intensity even further.

Arsenal's PPDA, a key pressing metric which measures the average number of passes made by team's opponents before a defensive intervention, has dropped from 10.5 to 9.4 this season, making it the joint-lowest in the Premier League and ensuring less time on the ball for their opponents.

Rice's attacking evolution began at West Ham, where he broke through as a centre-back and ended up in a box-to-box role. But it is gathering pace now, his responsibility heightened by the injuries which have decimated Arsenal's front line. Expect it to continue against Manchester United on Super Sunday.

Newcastle hit by Hall and Gordon blows

Newcastle, like Arsenal, have not had the season they were hoping for, their problems compounded this week when Anthony Gordon's red card during their FA Cup exit against Brighton was followed by news of a season-ending injury to Lewis Hall.

Eddie Howe must now reconstruct their entire left side for a run of games which starts against West Ham on Monday Night Football and includes the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

The pair will be a huge loss. They have formed a strong understanding since Hall's introduction to the team at the start of the season and serve an important role at both ends of the pitch. Gordon tracks back diligently to help Hall defensively. Hall returns the favour by offering a similar level of support to Gordon in attack.

Hall, in particular, has been superb, creating a stream of chances from both set-piece situations and open play and also playing a prominent role in Newcastle's build-up. According to Opta, he has been involved in the fourth-most passing sequences leading to shots among Newcastle players.

It will not have escaped Howe's attention that Gordon sits top of that list, above Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes, and while he does have options - Tino Livramento can move across to left-back; Harvey Barnes can step in on the wing - the numbers hammer home the significance of the pair's absence.

Webster's Brighton resurgence

As his jubilant Brighton team-mates celebrated and screamed into the camera in the tunnel after their FA Cup win at St James' Park last weekend, Adam Webster could be seen with an arm around the shoulder of Tariq Lamptey, quietly consoling a player whose red card had complicated their task.

The video, posted on the club's social media platforms, offered a glimpse of why Webster is described as an "unbelievable leader" by Brighton's head coach Fabian Hurzeler. His return to the starting line-up, following a spell out of the side, has been key to their recent upturn in form.

The win over Newcastle was Brighton's fifth in a row in all competitions following the seven-goal humiliation by Nottingham Forest on February 1. They are the Premier League's form team and Webster has played every minute since replacing the injured Lewis Dunk at half-time of the 2-1 win over Chelsea on February 8.

Brighton have only conceded one goal from open play since then, with Webster helping to provide the foundations for a winning run that has lifted them to eighth, transforming the feel of their season. Look back over their campaign as a whole and they have actually won all but one of the 10 games he has started.

A thigh injury kept the 30-year-old sidelined between October and January, following a calamitous display in a 4-2 loss to Chelsea in September, but he has come back stronger, bringing composure and defensive steel as well as leadership, and leaving Dunk with a fight to win back his place in the team.

Player Radar: Who else to keep an eye on

I'll be watching Bournemouth's defensive wonderkid Dean Huijsen against Tottenham on Super Sunday having had a dig into his background for a piece this week. Admired by Jose Mourinho, likened to Sergio Ramos. A 19-year-old centre-back turning heads.

