Nico O'Reilly brings unique profile to full-back role for Man City, Ian Maatsen earns Aston Villa place - The Radar

Tall, technical and quicker than Haaland

Manchester City's trip to Real Madrid brought a first Champions League goal for Nico O'Reilly. Minutes after scoring the first, the 20-year-old had a hand in their second as his chipped cross led to Antonio Rudiger's foul on Erling Haaland for the penalty.

Image: Nico O'Reilly was active in both boxes, on the left flank and in midfield

It was another game to highlight the extent of his offering to Pep Guardiola's side. A goal from a set-piece, dangerous surges up the left flank, inversions into midfield, as many touches in the opposition box as Haaland, but also defensive diligence at the other end.

O'Reilly acknowledged he should have been closer to Rodrygo for Real Madrid's goal. But in the cauldron of the Bernabeu, this midfielder-turned-full-back was not dribbled past once. "I made up for it in the end," he said after being named man of the match.

He can feel confident of keeping his place in Guardiola's starting line-up to face Crystal Palace, live on Sky Sports on Sunday. Manchester City signed a specialist left-back in Rayan Ait-Nouri during the summer but O'Reilly is proving difficult to dislodge.

He continues to make the side better.

O'Reilly's introduction to the team in April of last season coincided with a run of five wins from six Premier League games which propelled Manchester City back into the Champions League spots. His reintroduction in September had a similar impact.

Across the two campaigns, Manchester City have a remarkable win rate of 82 per cent in the 17 Premier League games he has started. Without him, the number drops to 47 per cent. The side score more goals and concede fewer when he plays.

His inclusion is not the only factor, of course. But the numbers certainly help to explain his value to Guardiola.

O'Reilly has emerged as the manager's clear first choice at left-back, allowing Josko Gvardiol to return to his natural position at centre-back. He appears to hold the same status for England, having impressed Thomas Tuchel in last month's internationals.

He brings a unique profile to the role, combining the technical ability of an attacking midfielder with outstanding physical attributes.

Image: Nico O'Reilly has clocked a top speed of 35.98km/h this season

At 6ft 4ins, his stature is invaluable in both boxes. Unusually, though, he also ranks among the 10 quickest players in the Premier League having clocked a higher top speed than any other Manchester City player this season, including even Haaland.

That "incredible" pace, to quote Guardiola after the Real Madrid game, is an asset at both ends of the pitch.

O'Reilly is able to keep up with opposition runners in behind when Manchester City hold a high line, in the style of the departed Kyle Walker, while also accelerating away from markers in the final third, where he continues to make a significant contribution.

His all-round effectiveness has been evident all season.

O'Reilly ranks top among Manchester City players for tackles, and third for interceptions and aerials won in the Premier League, while also ranking highly in terms of shots and chance creation.

Image: Nico O'Reilly has contributed defensively and offensively

His goal against Real Madrid, stabbed in from close range following a set-piece, was his fourth since his Manchester City breakthrough. He has also contributed four assists, and would have had a fifth had Haaland not been thwarted by Thibaut Courtois from a typically precise O'Reilly cross in first-half stoppage time on Wednesday.

Against a Palace side missing the injured Daniel Munoz on his flank, O'Reilly will aim to add to those numbers on Sunday, and offer further evidence of his growing importance to Guardiola.

Maatsen has earned Emery's trust

From one left-back to another in Ian Maatsen. The 23-year-old has had to be patient at Aston Villa following his £37.5m move from Chelsea last year. Finally, though, he appears to have usurped Lucas Digne as Unai Emery's first choice in the position.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from Aston Villa's win over Arsenal

Having started consecutive Premier League games against Brighton and Arsenal, the latest clue came against Basel on Thursday night, when he dropped to the bench for the first time this season in a Europa League game, with Emery seemingly conserving his energy for the trip to West Ham, live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

Maatsen acquitted himself well against two difficult opponents in Yankuba Minteh and Bukayo Saka in the wins over Brighton and Arsenal but it is offensively that he stands out. Quick and direct, he offers a different kind of threat to set-piece specialist Digne.

Image: Ian Maatsen has provided creativity and attacking threat from left-back

That threat was evident in those last two Premier League games but it has been a feature of his displays throughout his time at Aston Villa. Among Villa players since the start of last season, he ranks top for open-play chances created per 90 minutes and second for expected assists. Only two players have averaged more shots.

Now that he is showing signs of defensive improvement, too, he is getting the chance to unleash those attacking qualities more consistently. Emery will hope he continues in the same way as Villa aim to maintain their winning run at the London Stadium.

Will Thiago strike again?

Brentford face Leeds live on Sky Sports on Sunday having lost back-to-back games on the road but they are a different proposition at the Gtech Community Stadium. Only Manchester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa have taken more points at home than their 16 this term.

Image: All of Igor Thiago's goals have been scored form between the width of the posts

Igor Thiago has more than played his part, scoring seven goals in their last five home games. They will look to the Brazilian again to make the difference following his emergence as one of the Premier League's most dangerous No 9s this season.

His success owes a lot to his instinctive ability inside the box, with 10 of his 11 goals so far having been first-time finishes. It is the most by any Premier League player and, while his total includes five penalties, it still underlines his ruthlessness as a finisher.

Player Radar: Who else to keep an eye on

After goals in consecutive games against Fulham and Shelbourne, Crystal Palace's Eddie Nketiah is finding some rhythm following an injury-hit start to the campaign. Could he add to his tally against Manchester City on Sunday?

