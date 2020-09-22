Alexander Sorloth: RB Leipzig sign Crystal Palace striker

Crystal Palace have confirmed striker Alexander Sorloth has completed his move to German side RB Leipzig.

The 24-year-old left Selhurst Park last summer on a two-year loan at Trabzonspor, where he enjoyed a stellar season winning the Turkish Super Lig golden boot with 24 goals.

Sorloth emerged as a target for a number of clubs in Europe, including Tottenham, but RB Leipzig managed to secure the striker, who they view as a replacement for Chelsea's Timo Werner.

Palace signed the Norway international from FC Midtjylland in 2018 for a fee rising to £9m, but he struggled for first-team games and scored just one goal before his switch to Turkey last year.

Sorloth was called up by Norway for their Nations League games and scored twice in their 5-1 thrashing of Northern Ireland last week.

After being away with Norway, Sorloth failed to return to Trabzonspor and the club's president Ahmet Agaoglu subsequently confirmed negotiations were ongoing about a potential exit for the striker.

He told Turkish outlet Fanatik: "Sorloth wants to go," Agaoglu said. "But there is no way that we will agree immediately for every player who wants to leave.

"We are meeting with Leipzig and Tottenham, ourselves and Crystal Palace. We are both entitled to this transfer, we will act in Trabzonspor's best interests."

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.