Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE!

CAN ZAHA MAKE WINNING OLD TRAFFORD RETURN?Crystal Palace got off to a winning start despite having just 29 per cent possession against Southampton. Wilfried Zaha’s opening strike was a welcome boost for a team and player that has been struggling in front of goal. Palace ranked 19th for Premier League goals last season (31), the same position for total shots (376) and shots on target (120). Zaha only scored four goals last season, but the arrival of Ebere Eze has provided the side with a more dynamic feel to it.Eze got a 10-minute taste of life in the Premier League on the opening weekend and he should benefit from playing with a talent like Zaha. If they can strike up an understanding, Palace may prove more potent in attack this season.Eze said: “There’s loads of great attacking players here, and they’re players you want to play with. You can imagine how much easier the game will be playing with the likes of those guys so it’s a great opportunity for me to link up with them and to show what I can do.”