FA Cup round-up: Barnet shock Bristol Rovers, Gillingham fight back

Callum Reynolds of Barnet celebrates with goalscorer Byron Harrison

Vanarama National League outfit Barnet came from behind to win their FA Cup replay 2-1 at Bristol Rovers and book a place in the second round.

The League One side had gone ahead after 62 minutes through a close-range effort from Tom Nichols. The Bees, though, dragged themselves level with 18 minutes left when defender Craig Robson lobbed the goalkeeper.

Just two minutes later, substitute Byron Harrison knocked the ball in at the far post to complete the turnaround. Barnet will be at home to fellow non-league side Stockport in the second round.

Shrewsbury avoided an FA Cup shock as they ran out 3-1 winners at fifth-tier Salford. Fejiri Okenabirhie settled any early nerves when he put the League One side in front after 33 minutes.

Midfielder Greg Docherty made it 2-0 just after the hour with a powerful angled finish, before a well-timed header from Adam Rooney gave Salford hope with 13 minutes left.

Okenabirhie, though, scored again in stoppage time to secure the Shrews a place in round two and a home tie against Scunthorpe.

And in the last of Wednesday's three replays, Gillingham avoided a shock against Hartlepool with a thrilling 4-3 victory. Having fallen 2-0 behind in the first half, a Max Ehmer strike and Tom Eaves' last-gasp penalty brought the tie to extra-time.

Luke O'Neill then put League One Gillingham 3-2 up and Elliott List brought them a two-goal cushion, before Tyrone O'Neill made for a nervy finish with six minutes of extra-time remaining. Gillingham now go to Slough Town in the second round.