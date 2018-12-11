FA Cup: Sunderland out after Walsall loss but Peterborough beat Bradford

Liam Kinsella scored the winner for Walsall against Sunderland

Sunderland crashed out of the FA Cup as they were beaten 1-0 by Walsall in their second-round replay at the Stadium of Light.

Liam Kinsella produced a wonder strike in the 52nd minute, the midfielder taking possession 25 yards out before firing a powerful shot past Jon McLaughlin.

Having broken the Black Cats' unbeaten run of 16 matches in all competitions, the Saddlers' reward is a third-round trip to Bolton.

Tuesday's other all-Sky Bet League One replay was a more eventful affair as Peterborough won 3-2 on penalties at Bradford following a 4-4 draw.

Posh were 3-1 up at half-time after Ivan Toney's brace, to which George Miller replied, was added to by Marcus Maddison.

Peterborough's Rhys Bennett (L) competes with Bradford's George Miller

Bradford then turned things around, with goals from David Ball, Paul Caddis and Miller giving them the lead, before Toney completed his hat-trick in the 84th minute to send the game into extra-time.

With no further goals coming in the additional 30 minutes, it went down to spot-kicks and Peterborough goalkeeper Conor O'Malley was the hero, making saves to deny Karl Henry, Jack Payne and Caddis.

Peterborough will now face Middlesbrough away in round three.

Newport booked a home clash with Leicester as they thrashed National League outfit Wrexham 4-0 at Rodney Parade.

The League Two side were playing against 10 men from the 12th minute, when Luke Young was dismissed for a lunge on Mickey Demetriou, and eventually took full advantage, scoring four times in the second half.

Padraig Amond got the first, then teed up Jamille Matt, and Mark Carrington subsequently netted an own-goal before Dan Butler added a stunning strike in stoppage time.