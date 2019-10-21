FA Cup first-round draw: Bye for Chichester City, Maldon and Tiptree face Leyton Orient
Portsmouth will travel to Harrogate, while Sunderland host Gillingham
Last Updated: 21/10/19 8:40pm
Non-league Chichester City have been handed a bye into the second round of the FA Cup.
The Isthmian League South East Division club, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, had made it into the hat for the first-round draw for the first time.
The club would like to place on record that we will be making a donation to the appropriate organisation involved with the continuation of @buryfcofficial.— Chichester City FC (@ChiCityFC) October 21, 2019
Someone had to get the bye, maybe after 6 wins already we deserved it?
💚 #UpTheChi | #EmiratesFACup
And they were the last team to be picked out - meaning they go straight into round two due to the absence of Bury, who went out of business earlier this season.
Elsewhere, Isthmian League North Division club Maldon and Tiptree were handed a trip to League Two Leyton Orient, while National League side Harrogate Town will host 2008 winners Portsmouth of League One.
Whichever club wins next week's rearranged tie between Haringey and Yeovil will be at home to National League Hartlepool.
National League South outfits Chippenham Town and Dulwich Hamlet have home ties against League Two Northampton Town and Carlisle United.
And there could also be scope for an upset when the winners of the replay between Poole Town and Hayes & Yeading United play host to in-form League One team Oxford United.
FA Cup first-round draw:
Ipswich vs Lincoln
Oxford City vs Solihull Moors
Crawley vs Scunthorpe
Harrogate Town vs Portsmouth
Colchester vs Coventry
Sunderland vs Gillingham
Dulwich Hamlet vs Carlisle
Bolton vs Plymouth
York vs Altrincham
Chesterfield/Wrexham vs Rochdale
Maidstone United vs Torquay
Leyton Orient vs Maldon and Tiptree
Chippenham Town vs Northampton
Haringey/Yeovil vs Hartlepool
Cambridge United vs Exeter City
Whitby/Stourbridge vs Welling/Eastleigh
Salford vs Burton Albion
Forest Green Rovers vs Sutton/Billericay
Bristol Rovers vs Bromley
Ebbsfleet/Woking vs Notts County
Walsall vs Darlington
Nantwich vs AFC Fylde
AFC Wimbledon vs Doncaster
Hayes and Yeading/Poole vs Oxford United
Shrewsbury vs Bradford
Grimsby vs Newport County
Gateshead vs Oldham
Mansfield vs Chorley
Dover vs Southend
Tranmere vs Wycombe
Carshalton vs Boston
Cheltenham vs Swindon
Accrington vs Crewe
Potters Bar/Barnet vs Fleetwood
Macclesfield vs Kingstonian
Maidenhead/Wealdstone vs Rotherham
Blackpool vs Morecambe
MK Dons vs Port Vale
Stevenage vs Peterborough
Bye: Chichester
Matches to be played between November 8-11