FA Cup first-round draw: Bye for Chichester City, Maldon and Tiptree face Leyton Orient

League One and League Two sides enter the FA Cup at the first-round stage

Non-league Chichester City have been handed a bye into the second round of the FA Cup.

The Isthmian League South East Division club, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, had made it into the hat for the first-round draw for the first time.

The club would like to place on record that we will be making a donation to the appropriate organisation involved with the continuation of @buryfcofficial.



Someone had to get the bye, maybe after 6 wins already we deserved it?



💚 #UpTheChi | #EmiratesFACup — Chichester City FC (@ChiCityFC) October 21, 2019

And they were the last team to be picked out - meaning they go straight into round two due to the absence of Bury, who went out of business earlier this season.

Elsewhere, Isthmian League North Division club Maldon and Tiptree were handed a trip to League Two Leyton Orient, while National League side Harrogate Town will host 2008 winners Portsmouth of League One.

Whichever club wins next week's rearranged tie between Haringey and Yeovil will be at home to National League Hartlepool.

National League South outfits Chippenham Town and Dulwich Hamlet have home ties against League Two Northampton Town and Carlisle United.

And there could also be scope for an upset when the winners of the replay between Poole Town and Hayes & Yeading United play host to in-form League One team Oxford United.

Former winners Portsmouth will travel to Harrogate Town for an FA Cup first-round tie

FA Cup first-round draw:

Ipswich vs Lincoln

Oxford City vs Solihull Moors

Crawley vs Scunthorpe

Harrogate Town vs Portsmouth

Colchester vs Coventry

Sunderland vs Gillingham

League One leaders Ipswich were the first team to be drawn out and will be at home to Lincoln

Dulwich Hamlet vs Carlisle

Bolton vs Plymouth

York vs Altrincham

Chesterfield/Wrexham vs Rochdale

Maidstone United vs Torquay

Leyton Orient vs Maldon and Tiptree

Chippenham Town vs Northampton

Haringey/Yeovil vs Hartlepool

Cambridge United vs Exeter City

Whitby/Stourbridge vs Welling/Eastleigh

Salford vs Burton Albion

Forest Green Rovers vs Sutton/Billericay

Four-time former winners Bolton Wanderers will be at home to League Two Plymouth

Bristol Rovers vs Bromley

Ebbsfleet/Woking vs Notts County

Walsall vs Darlington

Nantwich vs AFC Fylde

AFC Wimbledon vs Doncaster

Hayes and Yeading/Poole vs Oxford United

Shrewsbury vs Bradford

Grimsby vs Newport County

Gateshead vs Oldham

In-form Oxford United are away at Poole Town or Hayes & Yeading United

Mansfield vs Chorley

Dover vs Southend

Tranmere vs Wycombe

Carshalton vs Boston

Cheltenham vs Swindon

Accrington vs Crewe

Potters Bar/Barnet vs Fleetwood

Macclesfield vs Kingstonian

Maidenhead/Wealdstone vs Rotherham

Blackpool vs Morecambe

MK Dons vs Port Vale

Stevenage vs Peterborough

Bye: Chichester

Matches to be played between November 8-11