FA Cup round-up: Non-league AFC Fylde into third round

Non-league AFC Fylde are through to the FA Cup third round

National League side AFC Fylde booked their place in the FA Cup third round with a 2-0 win at seventh-tier Kingstonian.

The Isthmian League Premier Division hosts had beaten League Two Macclesfield 4-0 in the first round.

However, there was to be no repeat as Jordan Williams put the visitors in front after nine minutes.

Fylde doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time when midfielder Williams tucked home a rebound from close range.

National League North Altrincham were denied a replay when Brett Pitman struck in stoppage time to give Portsmouth a 2-1 win at Fratton Park.

After both sides hit the woodwork during the first half, Pompey - FA Cup winners in 2008 under Harry Redknapp - finally broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when Ben Close volleyed in.

Altrincham, though, looked to be on course for a second chance when Josh Hancock converted a penalty with seven minutes left.

However, Pitman had the final say during the third minute of added time when he headed in at the back post following a corner.

Tom Pope bagged a hat-trick in eight second-half minutes as Port Vale came from behind to win 3-1 at Cheltenham.

The home side had taken an early lead through Reuben Reid's penalty after three minutes.

Pope equalised on the hour, then headed in a second just three minutes later. The forward completed his treble in the 68th minute with a close-range finish.

Forest Green and Carlisle drew 2-2 at The New Lawn. Aaron Collins headed Rovers in front after 11 minutes.

Carlisle midfielder Nathan Thomas, on loan from Sheffield United, equalised five minutes before half-time and then had the visitors in front with 14 minutes left.

Rovers, though, were soon level again, Mathew Stevens heading in following a free-kick after 78 minutes. The visitors saw a late goal from Stefan Scougall chalked off after the ball had run out behind in the build-up.

Liam Boyce's strike midway through the first half proved enough to give Burton a 1-0 win at Oldham.

Oxford won 1-0 at Walsall, where James Henry scored from close range with just six minutes left to send the U's into round three.

Shrewsbury finished with 10 men, but grabbed a late 2-0 win over Mansfield.

The hosts had midfielder Ollie Norburn sent off on the hour following a foul on Jacob Mellis.

Josh Laurent booked the Shrews place in the third-round draw when he bundled the ball in with just a minute left and Brad Walker added a second goal in stoppage time.

National League side Eastleigh earned a replay after drawing 1-1 at home with League Two side Crewe.