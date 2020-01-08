FA Cup broadcast rights to be reviewed after matches shown on gambling website

23 FA Cup third-round matches were streamed by bet365

FA Cup broadcasting rights are to be reviewed after the governing body was criticised for allowing a number of third-round matches to be streamed on a gambling website.

In total, 23 games were shown on the app and website of bet365, leading to criticism of the FA.

However, the FA says the rights were sold by a third party thanks to a deal that was signed before it changed its stance on bookmakers.

In June 2017 the FA ended its relationship with Ladbrokes and said it would cease to enter into sponsorship deals with gambling companies.

In announcing its decision to review the current FA Cup broadcasting rights, a spokesperson said: "The FA agreed a media rights deal with IMG in early 2017, part of which permits them to sell the right to show live footage or clips of FA Cup matches to bookmakers.

"Bet365 acquired these rights from IMG to use from the start of the 2018/19 season. The deal was agreed before we made a clear decision on the FA's relationship with gambling companies in June 2017 when we ended our partnership with Ladbrokes."