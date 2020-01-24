Manchester United must adapt to Tranmere conditions, says Micky Mellon

Micky Mellon's Tranmere are currently in the League One relegation zone

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon says Manchester United will have to adapt to the conditions when they travel to Prenton Park on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes his side to the League One club, who beat Watford on Thursday, for their FA Cup fourth-round tie.

The pitch at Prenton Park had several bald patches and areas were covered in sand during Tranmere's win over the Hornets, and the surface is likely to be similar for United's visit given the short turnaround between the matches.

But Mellon has limited sympathy for the Premier League side, saying: "People get confused and think they've got to play on a different pitch.

"We'll play on the same pitch. What if it's windy? What if it's hailstones? Good players can adapt and adjust to anything - that's what you expect of them.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seen his Manchester United side lose their last two matches without scoring a goal

"They know what the outcome has got to be and that's got to be trying to win a game of football and good players will find a way of doing that on any surface.

"Manchester United players will probably be as well-equipped as anybody of finding ways of winning games of football in all situations."

Despite spending his entire managerial career in the Football League, Mellon has experience of coaching against United, having led Shrewsbury when the two sides met in the fifth round in 2016.

The 47-year-old Scot knows his side will be huge underdogs on Sunday but does not believe victory over a United side enduring their worst start to a season in 30 years is out of the question.

"It's probably as big as it gets for Tranmere," said Mellon. "In any season, to be able to welcome a club of that size and history to Prenton Park is fantastic for the whole area.

"There's always chance in a game of football. There's certain things you've got to do in order to increase chance. You can win any game.

"Anybody who knows anything about football knows the size of Manchester United. But we're not playing against the size of Manchester United, we're playing against their team. We'll concentrate on that.

"We are realistic that we're going to have to get a hell of a lot right but why not give it the best go that you can?"