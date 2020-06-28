FA Cup News

More from Football

FA Cup semi-final draw: Man Utd vs Chelsea, Arsenal vs Man City

Semi-finals set to be played at Wembley Stadium on July 18 and 19 behind closed doors; Final on August 1

Last Updated: 28/06/20 8:31pm

Man Utd will play Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley
Manchester United have been drawn to face Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, with Arsenal playing holders Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United side play Frank Lampard's Chelsea in a repeat of the 2018 final, which was won by the Blues.

Harry Maguire struck an extra-time winner as United saw off 10-man Norwich in the first quarter-final on Saturday, while Chelsea beat Leicester 1-0 on Sunday thanks to Ross Barkley's second-half strike.

Guardiola will face his former assistant, now Arsenal head coach, Mikel Arteta at Wembley
Manchester City beat Newcastle 2-0 in the final quarter-final tie of the weekend, thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, to set up a last-four meeting against record 13-time winners Arsenal.

An injury-time strike from Dani Ceballos saw Arsenal squeeze past Sheffield United 2-1 in their last-eight clash at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Both semi-finals on the weekend of July 18/19 and the final on August 1 are scheduled to be held at Wembley Stadium behind closed doors.

FA Cup - key dates

Semi-finals: July 18/19

Final: August 1

