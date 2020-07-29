FA Cup final set for '#SoundofSupport' initiative to raise awareness of mental health

There will be several new FA Cup final 'firsts' this weekend

The FA Cup final will be preceded by a 60-second "#SoundofSupport" moment to raise awareness of mental health.

Saturday's final between Arsenal and Chelsea will be the first time the match has been played behind closed doors, with fans still unable to access sports events in person due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

As a result, the theme this weekend will be the #SoundOfSupport initiative, with fans will be urged to show the 'sound of support' - and to make sure it's heard by those who need it.

Ahead of kick-off, unique artificial crowd noise will be played in the stadium, created from a soundscape of real mental health conversations with fans and players.

The crowd noise will be introduced to the players and fans by a rallying spoken word piece from poet and mental health champion Hussain Manawer.

2:54 David Beckham recently joined the Duke of Cambridge, Tyrone Mings, Steph Houghton, Carlo Ancelotti and Andros Townsend to discuss the 'Mentally Healthy Football' Declaration David Beckham recently joined the Duke of Cambridge, Tyrone Mings, Steph Houghton, Carlo Ancelotti and Andros Townsend to discuss the 'Mentally Healthy Football' Declaration

Heads Up branding will be prominent around the stadium, including the trophy's ribbons and a banner across the south side of the stadium urging fans to 'fill the silence with the #SoundOfSupport'. Both clubs and match officials will show their support with the campaign's logo on their match kit.

The FA Cup's historic anthem Abide with Me will be performed by award-winning artist Emeli Sandé from the roof of Wembley Stadium in a performance pre-recorded and played within the stadium bowl and to the global television audience ahead of kick-off.

The performance will be the first in history from the roof of Wembley Stadium. Emeli was keen to collaborate with The FA in order to include her voice in the deconstruction of racism in British communities and football, and to support mental health, which can be negatively impacted by experiences of racism.

More news and content from the Heads Up campaign can be found here.