Marine lose £100,000 in potential revenue after Tottenham FA Cup game goes behind closed doors

Marine say they have lost around £100,000 in potential revenue after their FA Cup tie with Spurs was moved behind closed doors.

The Northern Premier League Division One side had hoped to be able to welcome 500 supporters for the third round fixture on January 10.

However, the Government placed almost all of England under tier three or four coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday, meaning fans are not permitted to attend matches.

Marine described it as a "disastrous blow" and have launched a virtual ticket raffle to try and raise some much-needed funds.

The Merseyside club said in a statement: "Our loyal fans have not been able to attend our Emirates FA Cup ties against Chester FC, Colchester Utd, Havant & Waterlooville and now Spurs with all games played with no fans.

"It means too, the loss of attending what is without doubt the most magical FA Cup tie ever with the likes of Harry Kane and Jose Mourinho visiting Marine.

"It also means we have now lost circa £100,000 in potential revenue which is a disastrous blow for our football club.

"This has been compounded by a sponsor pulling out of a £20,000 advertising package for the game.

"We appreciate it is a difficult time for everyone at the moment, but to help replace the lost revenue we have launched a virtual match ticket raffle for the match.

"The Marine barometer will try and fill our 3,185 capacity stadium, the Marine Travel Arena. A club like Marine lives for this type of FA Cup run that can make or break the club's future."

Tickets cost £10 and all purchases will be entered into a raffle, with prizes including becoming Marine manager for a pre-season friendly next season, two season tickets and a signed Marine shirt.

"With this support, our magical FA Cup run will hopefully allow us to secure our future for years to come," the statement added.

"We can't express our gratitude enough for the support we have received so far from across the footballing spectrum."