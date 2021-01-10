Newport 1-1 Brighton (3-4 on pens): Jason Steele saves Premier League side's blushes

Brighton sealed their place in the FA Cup fourth round with a 4-3 penalty shootout win at Newport.

Jason Steele produced stunning saves to deny Newport's first two spot-kicks by Josh Sheehan and Mickey Demetriou, with Pascal Gross scoring Brighton's opening penalty.

Tom King saved from Neal Maupay to keep the hosts in touch before Joss Labadie got them on the scoresheet, with Yves Bissouma hitting the woodwork to leave the scores at 1-1 after three penalties apiece.

Ryan Taylor and Lewis Dunk traded penalties, but Steele saved from Liam Shephard to hand Leandro Trossard the chance to win the tie for Brighton, only for King to save his effort with his feet.

Jamie Proctor and Davy Propper both netted before Scot Bennett was denied by Steele - his fourth stop of the shoot-out - as Webster redeemed himself by slotting home the winning spot-kick.

The game took place after Newport had joined forces with rugby side Dragons - who also play at Rodney Parade and hosted Ospreys on Saturday night - to pay for a dome cover to combat the cold weather.

Newport had lost a couple of recent League Two games due to frozen surfaces and the pitch was playable despite being bare and bobbly in patches.

Brighton boss Graham Potter, back in south Wales after a one-season stop in 2018-19, made five changes from the side which shared six goals with Wolves in their last Premier League outing.

But Ben White, who made 51 appearances for Newport on loan three seasons ago, was retained as Brighton sought to claim a first win since November 21.

Padraig Amond should have put Newport ahead inside four minutes after racing on to Dunk's weak back pass, but the cup specialist, who had scored in memorable wins over Leicester and Middlesbrough, sent his effort wide of the far post.

King held straightforward Yves Bissouma and Alexis Mac Allister attempts and pushed aside Dunk's powerful header.

Brighton went even closer after 34 minutes when Zeqiri's close-range effort at the far post was arrowing in before King thrust out an arm to direct the ball over the crossbar.

Newport had been mostly tamed after their initial burst, but an error from the over-casual Steele almost led to them being gifted an opening goal.

Amond lobbed the ball goalwards but Dunk had stayed alert to retreat on to the goal-line and hook to safety.

Newport were buoyed by that opportunity and forced pressure situations either side of the interval with some dangerous set-piece deliveries worrying the visitors.

It was now more of an even contest than it had been for large periods of the first half, but the Brighton threat was still there and Zeqiri headed over from eight yards.

Brighton also appealed for a penalty when Dunk fell, but referee Lee Mason waved play on and substitute Propper fired the loose ball wide.

King reacted well to tip over March's mishit cross, but Brighton were relieved to see Steele block Josh Sheehan's fierce shot before an extraordinary finale in normal time.