FA Cup final: Some Wembley fans boo as Leicester and Chelsea players take a knee before kick-off

Some fans were heard booing as Leicester and Chelsea players took a knee before kick-off in the FA Cup final.

The biggest football crowd in the UK since players started taking a knee saw the anti-racism gesture booed by some fans at Wembley, though some applause was heard alongside the jeering.

More than 20,000 supporters were allowed inside Wembley Stadium for Saturday's cup showpiece after producing negative coronavirus test results.

Players started taking a knee when the Premier League resumed from its 100-day shutdown in June 2020 as part of calls to eradicate racial injustice in society following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died while being restrained by white police officer Derek Chauvin during his arrest in May 2020.

11:38 Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings says players should continue to take a knee and believes that it still sends a powerful anti-racism message.

Last month, following a jury's decision to unanimously convict Chauvin of the murder of Floyd, Tyrone Mings, Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson were among the Premier League players to reinforce their commitment to the fight against racism and the gesture of taking a knee.

Mings, who was recently subjected to racial abuse on social media, has been a strong advocate throughout the fight for social justice and has previously urged people to "stand side by side in the fight for change".

