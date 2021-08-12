FA Cup: Football Association defends prize-money disparity between men's and women's competitions

The Football Association has defended the disparity in prize money between the men's and women's FA Cup competitions.

The figures, released last week, show the winners of the men's competition will earn £1.8m, in contrast to the winners of the women's FA Cup this season who will receive £25,000 - just 1.4 per cent of the men's prize.

Meanwhile, the women's FA Cup runners-up stand to pocket £15,000, compared to £900,000 in the men's equivalent, a trend also reflected in the prize fund throughout the earlier rounds of the competition.

Image: There is a notable gulf in the prize money awarded to the winners of the women's FA Cup

An FA spokesperson said: "Whilst we recognise there is currently a significant disparity between prize money for the men's and women's competitions, these are determined by the amounts of money generated through commercial revenue, including national and international broadcast rights.

"The Emirates FA Cup is the biggest revenue producer for The FA and currently generates £212m per annum.

"This revenue enables us to invest back into football at all levels and we have made significant progress to develop the women's game as a result.

"We invested over £18m into the 'Gameplan for Growth'; our ambitious strategy for the women's game, which doubled participation, delivered professional and semi-professional women's football and a successful England team.

Image: The FA has cited the pandemic as a factor in reduced prize winnings

"In addition, we launched our new 'Inspiring Positive Change' strategy in October last year and we will work with Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Championship clubs to grow audiences and revenues, which will help make women's football in England more commercially viable in the future and allow further re-investment.

"Unfortunately, like many organisations, The FA has been challenged financially by the pandemic, which has resulted in both the men's and women's competitions being affected."