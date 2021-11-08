FA Cup second round draw: Buxton to face Morecambe while Portsmouth draw Harrogate Town

There will be at least one non-league team in the third round after National League leaders Boreham Wood draw neighbours St Albans City; 2008 FA Cup winners Portsmouth face Harrogate Town; second-round winners collect £34,000 prize money

Monday 8 November 2021 22:58, UK

FA Cup
Image: Buxton's reward for beating York City is a home tie with Morecambe

Buxton will host League One Morecambe in the second round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Seventh-tier outfit Buxton are the lowest-ranked team left in the FA Cup, and will take on Morecambe on the first weekend of December.

St Albans City's reward for knocking out League Two leaders Forest Green is a trip to Boreham Wood.

Harrogate have the chance to reach the competition's third round for the first time when they visit 2008 winners Portsmouth.

Second-round winners will pick up £34,000 in prize money, with Premier League and Championship clubs coming into the competition at the third-round stage.

Emirates FA Cup second round draw

Yeovil Town v MK Dons or Stevenage

Oxford United or Bristol Rovers v Sutton United

Burton Albion v Port Vale

Buxton v Morecambe

Lincoln City v Hartlepool United or Wycombe Wanderers

AFC Wimbledon v Gillingham or Cheltenham Town

Colchester United v Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors

Leyton Orient v Tranmere Rovers

Northampton Town or Cambridge United v Bradford City or Exeter City

Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town

Walsall v Swindon Town

Rotherham United v Bolton Wanderers or Stockport County

Gateshead or Altrincham v Charlton Athletic

Boreham Wood v St Albans City

Kidderminster Harriers v FC Halifax Town

Carlisle United v Shrewsbury Town

Salford City v Chesterfield

Rochdale or Notts County v Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle

Ipswich Town or Oldham Athletic v Barrow

Portsmouth v Harrogate Town

Games will be played across the weekend of December 3-6

