FA Cup second round draw: Buxton to face Morecambe while Portsmouth draw Harrogate Town

Buxton will host League One Morecambe in the second round of the Emirates FA Cup.
Seventh-tier outfit Buxton are the lowest-ranked team left in the FA Cup, and will take on Morecambe on the first weekend of December.
St Albans City's reward for knocking out League Two leaders Forest Green is a trip to Boreham Wood.
Harrogate have the chance to reach the competition's third round for the first time when they visit 2008 winners Portsmouth.
Second-round winners will pick up £34,000 in prize money, with Premier League and Championship clubs coming into the competition at the third-round stage.
Emirates FA Cup second round draw
Yeovil Town v MK Dons or Stevenage
Oxford United or Bristol Rovers v Sutton United
Burton Albion v Port Vale
Buxton v Morecambe
Lincoln City v Hartlepool United or Wycombe Wanderers
AFC Wimbledon v Gillingham or Cheltenham Town
Colchester United v Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors
Leyton Orient v Tranmere Rovers
Northampton Town or Cambridge United v Bradford City or Exeter City
Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town
Walsall v Swindon Town
Rotherham United v Bolton Wanderers or Stockport County
Gateshead or Altrincham v Charlton Athletic
Boreham Wood v St Albans City
Kidderminster Harriers v FC Halifax Town
Carlisle United v Shrewsbury Town
Salford City v Chesterfield
Rochdale or Notts County v Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle
Ipswich Town or Oldham Athletic v Barrow
Portsmouth v Harrogate Town
Games will be played across the weekend of December 3-6