FA Cup round-up: Alvechurch and Chippenham beat League One sides to reach the second round

Seventh tier club Alvechurch beat League One club Cheltenham away from home to reach the second round of the FA Cup; Sixth-tier Chippenham also celebrated an upset by beating third tier club Lincoln; Farnborough and Kings Lynn Town also reached round two on Saturday
Saturday 5 November 2022 18:49, UK
Danny Waldron was the two-goal hero as seventh-tier Alvechurch pulled off an FA Cup first-round giant-killing by triumphing 2-1 at League One Cheltenham.
The Southern League Premier Central outfit, the lowest-ranked team in the first round, took the lead through Waldron's 19th-minute finish, and he then struck again five minutes into the second half.
Cheltenham's Ryan Jackson replied four minutes later, but Alvechurch were able to see out a famous victory.
Sixth-tier Chippenham also celebrated an upset against League One opposition after they won 1-0 at home against Lincoln thanks to Joe Hanks' 44th-minute goal.
And Farnborough and King's Lynn, two other sixth-tier teams, both produced shocks at League Two sides, beating Sutton 2-0 and Doncaster 1-0 respectively.
Farnborough scored twice late on via Michael Fernandes and Francis Amartey, and Gold Omotayo was the match-winner for the Linnets with an 83rd-minute header.
Other tier six teams registering eye-catching results were Ebbsfleet, who defeated National League Halifax 2-1 at home, and Weymouth, Fylde and Chelmsford, who all earned replays from ties against teams from higher leagues.
Weymouth held AFC Wimbledon to a 1-1 draw, Fylde secured the same result against Gillingham, and Chelmsford drew 1-1 at Barnet courtesy of a stoppage-time Charlie Ruff effort.
South Shields 0-2 Forest Green Rovers
Bradford 0-1 Harrogate Town
Bolton 1-2 Barnsley
AFC Fylde 1-1 Gillingham
Barnet 1-1 Chelmsford City
Barrow 0-1 Mansfield
Boreham Wood 3-1 Eastleigh
Bristol Rovers 1-0 Rochdale
Burton Albion 2-0 Needham Market
Buxton 2-0 Merthyr Town
Carlisle 2-1 Tranmere Rovers
Charlton 4-1 Coalville Town
Chesterfield 1-0 Northampton Town
Chippenham Town 1-0 Lincoln City
Crawley 1-4 Accrington Stanley
Crewe 1-0 Leyton Orient
Doncaster 0-1 Kings Lynn Town
Ebbsfleet 2-1 FC Halifax
Fleetwood 3-1 Oxford City
Gateshead 2-3 Stevenage
Grimsby Town 5-1 Plymouth Argyle
Maidenhead United 0-1 Dagenham and Redbridge
MK Dons 6-0 Taunton
Newport County 2-0 Colchester United
Peterborough 0-0 Salford
Port Vale 2-3 Exeter City
Shrewsbury 2-1 York
Solihull Moors 2-2 Hartlepool
Stockport 4-0 Swindon
Sutton United 0-2 Farnborough
Weymouth 1-1 AFC Wimbledon
Wycombe 0-2 Walsall