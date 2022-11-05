 Skip to content

FA Cup round-up: Alvechurch and Chippenham beat League One sides to reach the second round

Seventh tier club Alvechurch beat League One club Cheltenham away from home to reach the second round of the FA Cup; Sixth-tier Chippenham also celebrated an upset by beating third tier club Lincoln; Farnborough and Kings Lynn Town also reached round two on Saturday

Saturday 5 November 2022 18:49, UK

Danny Waldrdon celebrates after his two goals helped Alvechurch beat League One side Cheltenham
Image: Danny Waldron celebrates after his two goals helped Alvechurch beat League One side Cheltenham

Danny Waldron was the two-goal hero as seventh-tier Alvechurch pulled off an FA Cup first-round giant-killing by triumphing 2-1 at League One Cheltenham.

The Southern League Premier Central outfit, the lowest-ranked team in the first round, took the lead through Waldron's 19th-minute finish, and he then struck again five minutes into the second half.

Cheltenham's Ryan Jackson replied four minutes later, but Alvechurch were able to see out a famous victory.

Sixth-tier Chippenham also celebrated an upset against League One opposition after they won 1-0 at home against Lincoln thanks to Joe Hanks' 44th-minute goal.

And Farnborough and King's Lynn, two other sixth-tier teams, both produced shocks at League Two sides, beating Sutton 2-0 and Doncaster 1-0 respectively.

Farnborough players celebrate after producing their own FA Cup giant-killing
Image: Farnborough players celebrate after producing their own FA Cup giant-killing

Farnborough scored twice late on via Michael Fernandes and Francis Amartey, and Gold Omotayo was the match-winner for the Linnets with an 83rd-minute header.

Other tier six teams registering eye-catching results were Ebbsfleet, who defeated National League Halifax 2-1 at home, and Weymouth, Fylde and Chelmsford, who all earned replays from ties against teams from higher leagues.

Weymouth held AFC Wimbledon to a 1-1 draw, Fylde secured the same result against Gillingham, and Chelmsford drew 1-1 at Barnet courtesy of a stoppage-time Charlie Ruff effort.

Saturday's FA Cup results in full

South Shields 0-2 Forest Green Rovers

Bradford 0-1 Harrogate Town

Bolton 1-2 Barnsley

AFC Fylde 1-1 Gillingham

Barnet 1-1 Chelmsford City

Barrow 0-1 Mansfield

Boreham Wood 3-1 Eastleigh

Bristol Rovers 1-0 Rochdale

Burton Albion 2-0 Needham Market

Buxton 2-0 Merthyr Town

Carlisle 2-1 Tranmere Rovers

Charlton 4-1 Coalville Town

Chesterfield 1-0 Northampton Town

Chippenham Town 1-0 Lincoln City

Crawley 1-4 Accrington Stanley

Crewe 1-0 Leyton Orient

Doncaster 0-1 Kings Lynn Town

Ebbsfleet 2-1 FC Halifax

Fleetwood 3-1 Oxford City

Gateshead 2-3 Stevenage

Grimsby Town 5-1 Plymouth Argyle

Maidenhead United 0-1 Dagenham and Redbridge

MK Dons 6-0 Taunton

Newport County 2-0 Colchester United

Peterborough 0-0 Salford

Port Vale 2-3 Exeter City

Shrewsbury 2-1 York

Solihull Moors 2-2 Hartlepool

Stockport 4-0 Swindon

Sutton United 0-2 Farnborough

Weymouth 1-1 AFC Wimbledon

Wycombe 0-2 Walsall

