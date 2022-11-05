FA Cup round-up: Alvechurch and Chippenham beat League One sides to reach the second round

Danny Waldron was the two-goal hero as seventh-tier Alvechurch pulled off an FA Cup first-round giant-killing by triumphing 2-1 at League One Cheltenham.

The Southern League Premier Central outfit, the lowest-ranked team in the first round, took the lead through Waldron's 19th-minute finish, and he then struck again five minutes into the second half.

Cheltenham's Ryan Jackson replied four minutes later, but Alvechurch were able to see out a famous victory.

Sixth-tier Chippenham also celebrated an upset against League One opposition after they won 1-0 at home against Lincoln thanks to Joe Hanks' 44th-minute goal.

And Farnborough and King's Lynn, two other sixth-tier teams, both produced shocks at League Two sides, beating Sutton 2-0 and Doncaster 1-0 respectively.

Image: Farnborough players celebrate after producing their own FA Cup giant-killing

Farnborough scored twice late on via Michael Fernandes and Francis Amartey, and Gold Omotayo was the match-winner for the Linnets with an 83rd-minute header.

Other tier six teams registering eye-catching results were Ebbsfleet, who defeated National League Halifax 2-1 at home, and Weymouth, Fylde and Chelmsford, who all earned replays from ties against teams from higher leagues.

Weymouth held AFC Wimbledon to a 1-1 draw, Fylde secured the same result against Gillingham, and Chelmsford drew 1-1 at Barnet courtesy of a stoppage-time Charlie Ruff effort.

South Shields 0-2 Forest Green Rovers

Bradford 0-1 Harrogate Town

Bolton 1-2 Barnsley

AFC Fylde 1-1 Gillingham

Barnet 1-1 Chelmsford City

Barrow 0-1 Mansfield

Boreham Wood 3-1 Eastleigh

Bristol Rovers 1-0 Rochdale

Burton Albion 2-0 Needham Market

Buxton 2-0 Merthyr Town

Carlisle 2-1 Tranmere Rovers

Charlton 4-1 Coalville Town

Chesterfield 1-0 Northampton Town

Chippenham Town 1-0 Lincoln City

Crawley 1-4 Accrington Stanley

Crewe 1-0 Leyton Orient

Doncaster 0-1 Kings Lynn Town

Ebbsfleet 2-1 FC Halifax

Fleetwood 3-1 Oxford City

Gateshead 2-3 Stevenage

Grimsby Town 5-1 Plymouth Argyle

Maidenhead United 0-1 Dagenham and Redbridge

MK Dons 6-0 Taunton

Newport County 2-0 Colchester United

Peterborough 0-0 Salford

Port Vale 2-3 Exeter City

Shrewsbury 2-1 York

Solihull Moors 2-2 Hartlepool

Stockport 4-0 Swindon

Sutton United 0-2 Farnborough

Weymouth 1-1 AFC Wimbledon

Wycombe 0-2 Walsall