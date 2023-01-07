FA Cup round-up: West Brom deny Chesterfield upset in third round as Boreham Wood hold Accrington Stanley

Brandon Thomas-Asante struck in the third minute of stoppage time to salvage a 3-3 draw for West Brom against non-League side Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round.

The first meeting between the two clubs since 1948 turned out to be an absolute thriller as the Spireites twice came from behind at the Technique Stadium to lead through Armando Dobra's double.

But just when it looked as though they would hold out for a famous victory against a team 66 league places above them, Thomas-Asante broke their hearts to earn a replay for the Championship visitors.

Image: Armando Dobra had put Chesterfield 3-2 up to give hope of an FA Cup upset

West Brom opened the scoring in just the second minute as Karlan Grant got in behind down the left and cut the ball back Thomas-Asante, who lashed a first-time effort into the roof of the net.

However, Chesterfield hit straight back when Jeff King took his time to chip a cross to the far post that was nodded back across goal by captain Jamie Grimes for Tyrone Williams to knock in from close range.

There was hardly time to draw breath in what was a fantastic first half, and the Baggies restored their advantage in the 17th minute.

An excellent pass by Adam Reach put Grant through on goal and although Ross Fitzsimons got a touch to his shot he could not prevent the forward from scoring his first goal since August.

The Spireites responded well again and almost equalised for a second time when Liam Mandeville's poke towards goal from King's cross was just about tipped away by David Button.

Deservedly, the hosts were level at 2-2 after 36 minutes when Mandeville's cut-back from the right found Dobra unmarked to side-foot into the top corner.

Image: Dobra scored twice for the non-League side in the 3-3 draw

Chesterfield kept pressing and, five minutes later, were in front for the first time - a lead they retained into half-time - when Dobra hammered a rebound from Joe Quigley's saved shot high into the net.

West Brom turned up the pressure in the second half and substitute Daryl Dike almost sneaked an equaliser when his shot from inside the six-yard box was blocked during a scramble following Reach's free-kick.

Dike had another chance with 10 minutes left when the American was played in by Jayson Molumby, but Fitzsimons beat his powerful effort away.

Thomas-Asante had already had a header saved by Fitzsimons in stoppage time before he eventually came to his side's rescue by nodding Taylor Gardner-Hickman's chipped ball into the box past the stranded goalkeeper.

Non-League Boreham Wood net late equaliser to hold Accrington

Image: Lee Ndlovu celebrates after equalising for Boreham Wood against Accrington Stanley

Lee Ndlovu's late header earned National League side Boreham Wood, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, a replay against League One Accrington Stanley in the third round of the FA Cup.

Boreham Wood were playing in the third round for the third consecutive year but looked to be heading out to Ryan Astley's early goal.

However, a late salvo paid off with Ndlovu heading in the equaliser to make it 1-1 in the 78th minute.

Last season Boreham Wood provided one of the stories of the competition with a run to the fifth round that included victory over Bournemouth before they were eventually stopped by Everton.

They had already knocked out League One opposition this term in Bristol Rovers but found themselves behind after only six minutes when Astley bundled in from close range.

Stanley had the better of the few chances after that, with Shaun Whalley twice going close to a second, but they paid the price for not making the game safe when Femi Ilesanmi crossed for Ndlovu.

The non-Leaguers might have won it but Jack Payne was unable to convert from a corner.

League One Ipswich beat Championship Rotherham

Image: Freddie Ladapo scored Ipswich's third in their 4-1 win over Rotherham

League One Ipswich upset Championship side Rotherham 4-1, in a game with three penalties, to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Cameron Humphreys opened the scoring for the home side just before the break, only for Conor Washington to equalise for the visitors from the spot.

However, two goals within five minutes of each other from Conor Chaplin and Freddie Ladapo settled Ipswich, before Wes Burns' spot-kick rounded off a satisfying afternoon for the home supporters at Portman Road.

Fleetwood upset QPR to reach fourth round for first time

Image: Promise Omochere gave Fleetwood Town a 2-1 win over QPR

Promise Omochere's winner sent Fleetwood into the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time with a 2-1 win at home to QPR.

Fleetwood had to come from behind but Omochere rifled in midway through the second half to knock the Sky Bet Championship side out.

Sam Field had broken the deadlock for QPR on 37 minutes, bundling in after Lyndon Dykes had helped Ilias Chair's ball into the box.

But the lead lasted three minutes as the unmarked Toto Nsiala headed in Danny Andrew's corner to draw Fleetwood level.

Omochere then produced a fine finish in the 67th minute to give Fleetwood a deserved win and create one of the shocks of the third round.

But the result gives QPR an unwanted record - they have now been eliminated from the FA Cup third round 51 times, more than any other team.

Sunderland, Preston, Reading and Sheffield Utd through

Image: Luke O'Nien celebrates his last-gasp winner for Sunderland at Shrewsbury

Ross Stewart and Luke O'Nien scored in stoppage time as Sunderland snatched a dramatic 2-1 victory at League One Shrewsbury.

Preston secured their spot in the fourth round for the first time since 2018 thanks to a late 3-1 win over Huddersfield at Deepdale.

A severely depleted Watford side made a tame exit from the third round when they lost 2-0 at fellow Championship play-off chasers Reading.

Daniel Jebbison and Jayden Bogle opened their accounts for the season as Sheffield United eased into the fourth round with a 2-0 win over fellow Championship side Millwall at The Den.