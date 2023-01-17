FA Cup round-up: Championship West Brom thrash non-League Chesterfield to reach fourth round

West Brom ruthlessly exposed the 70-place gap between themselves and National League Chesterfield as they won their FA Cup third-round replay 4-0 at The Hawthorns.

John Swift scored the first goal then had a hand in the next two from Tom Rogic and Jake Livermore before substitute Jovan Malcolm headed the fourth.

Carlos Corberan's in-form side made it 10 wins in 12 games in all competitions to set up a fourth-round tie at fellow Championship side Bristol City.

West Brom had an effort ruled out in the second minute for Grady Diangana's aerial challenge on goalkeeper Lucas Covolan, who carried the ball over the line.

Albion eventually took a 23rd-minute lead after a wild clearance from Jamie Grimes saw Livermore beat Darren Oldaker to the header to then feed Swift for a classy, curling left-footed finish from 16 yards.

West Brom made the tie safe with two goals in six second-half minutes as Rogic doubled their lead in the 49th minute after some awful defending by Chesterfield.

Swift's 70-yard pass saw Adam Reach get to the line and cross, and midfielder Rogic punished Jeff King's dallying from close range.

Livermore then fired home in the 55th minute after the defence failed to clear Swift's corner.

Substitute Malcolm headed home Taylor Gardner-Hickman's cross in the first minute of time added on to complete the rout.

Birmingham avoid upset at Forest Green

Championship side Birmingham City produced a second-half comeback to avoid an FA Cup third-round upset at League One's bottom side Forest Green Rovers.

Goals from Lukas Jutkiewicz and Kevin Long gave Blues a 2-1 win at the New Lawn Stadium to set up a clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

A Ben Stevenson stunner after seven minutes put Rovers in front but Blues fought back to reach the fourth round.

Forest Green's early pressure was rewarded when a short-corner routine was worked neatly to Stevenson and he planted a fine curling effort into the top corner from 25 yards.

Visiting captain Jutkiewicz gave Rovers goalkeeper Lewis Thomas no chance soon after the break when he fired a low effort from the edge of the area into the bottom corner.

Neil Etheridge produced an incredible double save at the other end to deny a spectacular Regan Hendry strike and a Matt Stevens follow-up to keep the scoreline level.

But Tahith Chong's corner fell kindly for Long who sidefooted home to complete the comeback after 65 minutes.

Bell stunner snatches Bristol City an extra-time win at Swansea

Sam Bell scored a superb winner nine minutes from the end of extra-time to book Bristol City a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win at Swansea.

The Robins substitute cut in from the left and fired past goalkeeper Andy Fisher to settle the replay and reward his club with a home tie against West Brom.

It was 20-year-old Bell's first senior goal for the club as Swansea pressed hard for a second equaliser but Kyle Naughton flashed a shot inches wide.

Mark Sykes' third goal in two games had put Bristol City ahead against the run of play with a composed finish after a defence-splitting pass from substitute Bell just past the hour.

But Swans substitute Ollie Cooper levelled the scores in the 73rd minute, seconds after coming on. The midfielder was alert enough to stab the ball home from Matt Grimes' cross for his sixth goal of the season.

Luton score stoppage-time winner at Wigan

Elijah Adebayo scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Luton advanced to round four of the FA Cup with a 2-1 victory at Wigan.

Extra-time was on the cards after Cauley Woodrow quickly cancelled out Thelo Aasgaard's second-half opener but Adebayo pounced from close range at the death to win it in the 98th minute.

If the first period was low on excitement and quality, the second half burst into life with two goals in the space of five minutes.

Within a minute of the restart, Luton half-cleared a Wigan throw-in, allowing Aasgaard - who scored a last-minute stunner to win the league game at Kenilworth Road in September - to volley into the top corner from 18 yards.

However, the response from Luton was excellent, and Woodrow equalised at the second attempt, after Ben Amos had done well to parry away his first effort.

But there was a final twist, with the ball being played in from the Luton left and Adebayo firing home from close range to the delight of the travelling fans behind the goal who can look forward to a fourth-round home tie against League Two Grimsby.