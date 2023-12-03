FA Cup third-round draw: Arsenal vs Liverpool, Sunderland vs Newcastle and Wigan vs Man Utd

Plus: Wigan vs Man Utd, Man City vs Huddersfield, Chelsea vs Preston, Tottenham vs Burnley and Maidstone vs Stevenage or Port Vale; the FA Cup third-round matches will be played between January 5 and January 8
Arsenal have been drawn against Liverpool in the FA Cup third round, while Newcastle have been handed a trip to north-east rivals Sunderland.
Arsenal, record 14-times winners of the competition, currently lead the Premier League table and will face title-rivals Liverpool as the Premier League and Championship sides enter the oldest cup competition in the world.
Newcastle go to Championship neighbours and fierce rivals Sunderland in the first Tyne-Wear derby since 2016.
Manchester United were drawn away in a domestic cup tie for the first time since 2021 as they go to League One side and 2013 FA Cup winners Wigan, after being handed 12 cup games in a row at Old Trafford.
United's only domestic cup matches to be played away from home in the last three years were in a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest and last season's FA Cup semi-final as well as the final in both competitions at Wembley.
Holders Manchester City have been handed a home tie against Championship side Huddersfield, while Chelsea also have a home fixture against second-tier opposition in Preston.
There are all-Premier League ties between Tottenham and Burnley and Brentford and Wolves, along with Everton travelling to Crystal Palace.
National League South side Maidstone's reward for beating Barrow in round two is a home tie against either Stevenage or Port Vale.
The third-round matches will take place between January 5 and January 8.
Luton vs Bolton
Shrewsbury vs Wrexham or Yeovil
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Stoke vs Brighton
Norwich vs Crewe or Bristol Rovers
West Ham vs Bristol City
Tottenham vs Burnley
Fulham vs Rotherham
West Brom vs Aldershot or Stockport
Southampton vs Alfreton Town or Walsall
AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate vs Ipswich Town
Peterborough United vs Leeds
Millwall vs Leicester
Watford vs Chesterfield or Leyton Orient
Sunderland vs Newcastle
Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff
Crystal Palace vs Everton
Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers
Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United
Manchester City vs Huddersfield
Gillingham vs Sheffield United
Swansea vs Morecambe
Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge
Chelsea vs Preston North End
QPR vs Bournemouth
Coventry vs Oxford
Brentford vs Wolves
Maidstone vs Stevenage or Port Vale
Newport County or Barnet vs Eastleigh or Reading
Hull vs Birmingham
