FA Cup third-round draw: Arsenal vs Liverpool, Sunderland vs Newcastle and Wigan vs Man Utd

Arsenal have been drawn against Liverpool in the FA Cup third round, while Newcastle have been handed a trip to north-east rivals Sunderland.

Arsenal, record 14-times winners of the competition, currently lead the Premier League table and will face title-rivals Liverpool as the Premier League and Championship sides enter the oldest cup competition in the world.

Newcastle go to Championship neighbours and fierce rivals Sunderland in the first Tyne-Wear derby since 2016.

Image: Newcastle and Sunderland have not met in a Tyne-Wear derby since 2016

Manchester United were drawn away in a domestic cup tie for the first time since 2021 as they go to League One side and 2013 FA Cup winners Wigan, after being handed 12 cup games in a row at Old Trafford.

United's only domestic cup matches to be played away from home in the last three years were in a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest and last season's FA Cup semi-final as well as the final in both competitions at Wembley.

Holders Manchester City have been handed a home tie against Championship side Huddersfield, while Chelsea also have a home fixture against second-tier opposition in Preston.

There are all-Premier League ties between Tottenham and Burnley and Brentford and Wolves, along with Everton travelling to Crystal Palace.

National League South side Maidstone's reward for beating Barrow in round two is a home tie against either Stevenage or Port Vale.

The third-round matches will take place between January 5 and January 8.

Image: Matches will be played between January 5 and January 8

FA Cup third-round draw in full

Luton vs Bolton

Shrewsbury vs Wrexham or Yeovil

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Stoke vs Brighton

Norwich vs Crewe or Bristol Rovers

West Ham vs Bristol City

Tottenham vs Burnley

Fulham vs Rotherham

West Brom vs Aldershot or Stockport

Southampton vs Alfreton Town or Walsall

AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate vs Ipswich Town

Peterborough United vs Leeds

Millwall vs Leicester

Watford vs Chesterfield or Leyton Orient

Sunderland vs Newcastle

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers

Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United

Manchester City vs Huddersfield

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

Swansea vs Morecambe

Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge

Chelsea vs Preston North End

QPR vs Bournemouth

Coventry vs Oxford

Brentford vs Wolves

Maidstone vs Stevenage or Port Vale

Newport County or Barnet vs Eastleigh or Reading

Hull vs Birmingham

